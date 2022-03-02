RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider talks double standard with Teresa Giudice says ‘nobody can question her’

Jackie Goldschneider calls out Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider recently pointed out the double standards of her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmate Teresa Giudice even though they’ve called a truce this season.

Jackie knows all too well what it’s like to go head-to-head with the OG, and while they’re in a good place now, she’s not afraid to call her out. The show has drama brewing as the other Jersey women have started to question Teresa’s fiance Luis Ruelas.

An odd video of Luis came to light and made its rounds on social media, and the women are hoping to get an explanation from him.

Teresa has already made it clear that she’s very protective of Luis because he did not sign up for the drama.

However, Jackie disagrees and thinks that Luis deserves to be put in the hot seat in the same way that all the other Jersey husbands, including hers, have been.

She noted that the OG’s request to exclude Luis from being questioned is just another example of the double standards.

Jackie Goldschneider calls out Teresa Giudice for the double standards

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently dished about the season and the upcoming drama regarding Luis Ruelas.

However, Jackie thinks that Teresa’s fiance is fair game, just like everyone else.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I have a whole problem with this ‘don’t talk about the love of my life…he didn’t sign up for this.’ I’m sorry. Clearly, he signed up for it,” said Jackie during a chat with Entertainment Tonight. “He signed up for it as much as my husband signed up for it. Give me a break, it just annoys me.”

Jackie acknowledged that Teresa is an OG and has “carried the show for many, many years” but made it clear that they are “an ensemble cast.”

“We all carry the show. We all give something,” continued the Jersey Housewife. “I think Teresa thinks that different rules apply to her.”

Jackie Goldschneider says nobody can question Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about her former nemesis and mentioned a previous interview where Teresa referred to herself as the GOAT.

During her interview back in January, Teresa noted that her castmates are coming for her in Season 12 because she’s the GOAT, but Jackie has a different reason about why they are taking aim at the OG.

“In an interview this season, she called herself the GOAT,” said Jackie. “I think that she thinks that when you question her, nobody can question her, and when she doesn’t wanna answer something, it doesn’t get answered.”

“So I think that she thinks that she plays by a different set of rules than the rest of us,” added Jackie.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.