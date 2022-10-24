RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider slays in green mini dress

Jackie Goldschneider stuns in green mini dress at BravoCon. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

The latest Bravolebrity to highlight her busy weekend as she greeted fans and chatted with other reality TV personalities was Jackie Goldschneider.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star rocked several stylish outfits, and fans especially loved the black cutout dress she wore to Andy Cohen’s Legends Ball.

Another one that caught fans’ attention was the green mini dress she wore during Day One of the event.

Jackie shared a video on social media in the outfit as she walked the carpet with her husband, Evan Goldschneider, and snapped photos in the BravoCon photo box.

The couple then joined their castmates, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs, along with their husbands, on stage as Jackie strutted her stuff in the brightly green ensemble that featured a plunging neckline and chunky gold straps.

The mom-of-four paired the outfit with gold strappy heels and accessorized with a charm bracelet and dramatic gold earrings.

RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider stuns in a mini dress

Evan and Jackie had lots of fun on stage in her green mini dress as The Real Housewives of New Jersey star snapped photos and did interviews in the stylish outfit.

However, that wasn’t the only fashionable garb that Jackie wore at BravoCon. She also got glam for the Legends Ball in a body-hugging cutout dress that featured an asymmetrical neckline and sheer cutout details across the front.

The 46-year-old was feeling confident in the elegant black dress, which she paired with strappy black and silver heels. She got kissy with Evan–who looked dapper in his blue suit–as he pulled her close for the steamy photos.

“Made it through another #BravoCon! So nice meeting all of you!! Xoxo 💙,” wrote Jackie in her post.

Jackie Goldschneider strikes a pose with Melissa Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had fun in New York and although BravoCon is now over she will always have the memories. Jackie had a blast with her BFFs Margaret and Melissa and she posted a photo of their time together as they got ready to hit the stage.

The trio had their mics in hand as they waited backstage to chat it up on the panel and they snapped a picture with Jackie in her green outfit and Melissa clad in a nude-colored cutout dress with long sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Meanwhile, Margaret opted for a white lace mini with sky-high platform heels and she had her platinum blonde hair in a chic bob style.

“𝘉𝘛𝘚 #BravoCon @therealmargaretjosephs @melissagorga @bravotv,” Jackie captioned the Instagram post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.