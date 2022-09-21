RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider shows legs in leather mini dress with side cutouts

Jackie Goldschneider wears a leather mini dress in New York. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider recently got all dressed up in leather for a night out at a fancy event in New York.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed leg in a mini dress for the premiere of Bros, a new movie set to hit theaters in a few days.

She also ran into Real Housewives of Miami cast member Guerdy Abraira who was fashionable in a green silk dress.

The two Bravo personalities snapped a few photos together, and they even had a Charlie’s Angels moment with the movie’s star Billy Eichner.

Jackie is now gearing up for the premiere of Season 13 of RHONJ, which will hopefully hit our TV screens later this year.

Filming has already wrapped, and rumors are that Jackie has been demoted to a friend role after losing her full-time spot to one of the new cast members.

Either way, the 45-year-old is not too concerned about her role on the show since she will still be heavily featured even if she’s not officially a full-time Housewife. For now, Jackie is having a bit of fun before the show returns, and the drama ensues.

RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider wears a cutout leather dress

Jackie Goldschneider shared photos from her recent night in New York as she walked the blue carpet while the paparazzi snapped photos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore a leather mini with side cutouts and a small slit in the front. She paired the brown sleeveless dress with pointy nude booties and styled her hair in soft waves flowing down her shoulders.

Jackie shared a photo taken on the carpet as she placed one hand on her hip and posed with the colorful movie poster as her backdrop.

Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider@guerdydesign/Instagram

The image was posted on her Instagram Story, and Guerdy also shared a selfie with Jackie as they smized for the camera.

“@jackiegoldschneider in the house,” the RHOM star captioned the photo.

Jackie Goldschneider strikes a pose with Guerdy Abraira

Jackie caught up with Guerdy Abraira at the event dressed in an asymmetrical green dress with a side cutout, and they snapped photos in their fashionable outfits.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a picture on Instagram as she and Guerdy smiled for the camera while posing with actor Billy Eichner, who is not only the star of the film but also a co-writer of the project.

Jackie tagged them both in the post and captioned it, “Billy’s angels 💙.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.