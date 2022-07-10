RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider shows legs and toned abs in a cutout dress for cast luau

Jackie Goldschneider wears cutout dress for cast luau. Pic credit: Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider looked stunning in a cutout dress with a high slit during a recent cast event.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her castmates got all dressed up for a luau and Jackie was very on-theme in her sexy outfit.

The 45-year-old shared a photo with her friends Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs who were also lovely in their Hawaiian-themed attire.

Melissa, who hosted what seems like a fabulous luau—opted for her usual crop-top style in a floral two-piece, while Margaret rocked a long flowy dress.

The three friends posed for a photo with big smiles on their faces during the event which we’ll see when the new season returns.

Jackie Goldschneider shows off toned abs in a cutout dress for cast luau

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo from a recent cast event where she got glam to party with her friends.

“Aloha Beaches!” Jackie captioned the post.

Jackie was dressed impress for the luau in a sexy floral dress. She opted for a strapless white outfit with a thigh-high slit and an asymmetrical side cutout which showed off her toned abs.

The colorful outfit featured white, green, and pink colors which Jackie accessorized with nude wedges and oversized earrings. The reality TV personality had her hair in a middle part as she smiled at the camera while snapping a photo with Melissa and Margaret.

The party’s host, melissa wore a pink and dark blue floral two-piece which included a skimpy crop top and pants with high side slits.

However, Margaret opted for a modest, tropical print dress with long sleeves. She paired the long dress with sky-high wedges and had her hair in a neat bun with a tropical flower adding a cute touch to the simple hairstyle.

Jackie Goldschneider has been filming a lot with the cast

This is the second group event that Jackie has filmed with her Real Housewives of New Jersey cast amid rumors that she’s been demoted. We’ve also seen photos from their first cast event for the season which was also hosted by Melissa Gorga.

The colorful 80s-themed event took place at a roller rink and had the women and their husbands clad in fashionable 80s attire.

Jackie donned skimpy sequined shorts and a plunging silver bodysuit for that event.

As for the rumors that she has been demoted from a full-time to a friend role, Jackie made it clear that would make no difference to her since she’s been filming just as usual.

“Whatever Bravo decides to call me, I’m here and doing the same thing, so it’s no difference to me,” she noted.

However, she revealed that those decisions have not yet been made by the network.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.