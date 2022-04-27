RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider says Teresa Giudice’s behavior towards Margaret Josephs was ‘classless’

Jackie Goldscheider comments on the fight between Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Bravo

Jackie Goldscheider and Teresa Giudice have not seen eye to eye since Jackie’s first episode in Season Nine. They have called for a truce many times over the years, but have not been able to develop a healthy friendship.

Season 11 found the ladies in a season-long heated argument over rumors that Teresa spread about Jackie’s marriage, and the reunion showed the duo hugging it out and promising to be better to each other in the future.

But Season 12 went in a different direction as fans watched Jackie firmly stand by Margaret’s side during her battle with Teresa over her relationship with Luis Ruelas. Jackie is speaking out on her feelings for Teresa’s behavior towards her BFF.

Jackie believes Teresa will never ‘evolve’

Jackie was a guest on the Getting Real with the Housewives podcast on Tuesday, and she spoke exclusively about the fight between Margaret and Teresa while on a trip to Nashville. “I don’t think that Teresa was justified in getting so upset at that dinner, but I never think that throwing things or any kind of physical violence is ever, ever OK,” Jackie said of her long-time frenemy.

She continued, “Use your words, even if they’re curse words, like scream as loud as you want, but the minute that you throw something at somebody or you physically attack them, it just crosses over into a territory that — it’s so classless that I don’t think it belongs on Housewives.” Jackie was in the crosshairs of Teresa’s dinner table explosion during their cast trip to the Music City, and having been on the receiving end of Tre’s outbursts, felt the need to defend Margaret.

Jackie also admitted that she feels that Teresa has no remorse for her actions at the reunion, which airs next week. She said that regardless of what Teresa claims, she will never evolve into the better person she wants to be for her future husband, Luis.

Luis appears to portray a peaceful personality, much different than Teresa. “He doesn’t like the fighting from what I gather. He wants her to be friends with everybody and he wants to be friends with everyone’s husband,” Jackie said of Luis. “I think that maybe if he could influence her, I think that maybe would move her in the right direction, but on her own, I just don’t see it. There really was no remorse.”

Teresa spent most of the season on the defense of her new man, after claims of physical and emotional abuse by multiple women from his past. She consistently protected her now-fiance, and Jackie said, “She can attack, but once you go near her, she just thinks she’s on a different level than everybody else and deserves, you know, a ‘kiss the ring’ kind of respect. I don’t think anyone else sees it like that. She just explodes if you disrespect her.”

What can fans expect from the RHONJ reunion?

Andy Cohen spoke after the filming of the Season 12 reunion and he said tensions ran high. Things were so bad that the Bravo chief compared it to earlier seasons and noted that “it was really upsetting.” Jackie echoed his sentiments saying the reunion was explosive and dirty.

“There was no warm and fuzzy feelings at all and there were fights that you will not expect,” Jackie said. “It’s sort of like, ‘Where do you go from here?’ I just don’t know how certain people are going to find their way back to a good place, but I guess, it remains to be seen.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.