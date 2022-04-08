RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider says she goes to therapy three times per week for her eating disorder

Jackie Goldschneider opens up about her battle with eating disorders. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider has bravely opened up about her struggle with anorexia this season.

In this week’s episode, she is shown taking her kids out for ice cream and eating with them for the first time, in a scene that tugged at the heartstrings of many viewers. Jackie has been transparent in her journey, and invited the cameras into her personal therapy sessions as she tries to conquer her battle with disordered eating.

On the RHONJ After Show, she reveals how she is coping current day and the progress she has made.

RHONJ alum Jackie Goldschneider is still working hard on her recovery

Jackie told After Show viewers that she is making progress and gaining weight through the work she is doing in treatment. While she says some days she is uncomfortable, she knows that it is in the best interest of her health and her children that she continues down the path of recovery.

She admitted, “I am still wrapped up in a lot of rules, but it’s gonna take a while, but I’m slowly getting there,” while also adding she is in outpatient therapy three times a week. She said she worries about her body because she was so thin for so long, and that it felt weird to take her shirt off and not see her ribs. Melissa Gorga joked that she prefers Jackie with a little meat on her bones, showing that she supports one of her best friends with love and humor.

Jackie also opened up about the ice cream date with her kids, saying, “There was a lot of anxiety around it, but at the same time, it was so nice to share that with my kids, and it was so unexpected for them to see me eating that.” She also added, “It made me feel normal,” while also saying that she hopes she has the ability to reverse any damage that was done to her kids from her controlled eating.

Jackie Goldschneider Says Jennifer Aydin Is an “Acquired Taste” | RHONJ After Show S12 E10 | Bravo

Watch this video on YouTube

Husband Evan was happy to help his wife see she needed treatment

Evan told the RHONJ husbands, “When I said that, I didn’t mean it to spark anything. I didn’t know it would have such an impact,” referring to his dinner with Jackie where they talked about their children commenting on her negative eating patterns.

He added, “It makes a big impact if the ones you love the most, your kids, they are noticing something that’s different.” Evan also mentioned he was obviously also worried for Jackie’s physical health, like her heart, which could have been affected by her years of undereating.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Evan said, “We have to either decide to do something or not,” and Jackie took his advice, and started getting outpatient treatment.

Jackie appears to be in a much better place, and her fans are thrilled about her journey!

Contact the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at (800) 931-2237 for support, resources, and treatment options for yourself or a loved one struggling with an eating disorder.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.