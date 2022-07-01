RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider reveals if she got an invite to Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Jackie Goldschneider will attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers might be surprised to hear that Jackie Goldschneider snagged an invite to Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

They have not seen eye-to-eye since Jackie made her first appearance on the show, and over the years, they’ve had some major blowups.

Jackie brought up Teresa’s jail stint during one of their arguments, and the OG has never really forgiven her for that!

However, Jackie had a bone to pick with Teresa as well–following a messy cheating rumor that she spread about Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider.

The rumor devastated Jackie, and she lashed out at Teresa, which kicked off another feud.

It seems the drama between the two women would never end, but last season they managed to be civil, and it seems their relationship has improved. So much so that Teresa Invited Jackie to witness a very special moment in her life.

Jackie Goldschneider is invited to Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Jackie had a recent chat with Us Weekly and admitted that she got an invite to Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star confessed that she was surprised about being on the guest list but laughingly admitted that she has her husband Evan to thank for that.

“I think that the reason I was invited was because Luis and Evan are actually friends, but you know whatever,” said Jackie “[It’s] keeping me in the mix.”

Speaking of Luis, he had a very rough stint on the show last season with lots of rumors swirling online and the cast probing him for answers.

However, Jackie noted in the interview that her opinion of him has changed since then.

“Yeah, I mean last season there were so many red flags but…I think that he’s a nice guy and I don’t want to judge things I don’t really know.”

“He’s very nice to me, he’s very nice to my husband and he seems to be very good to Teresa,” she added.

Jackie Goldschneider speaks on Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s relationship

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was also asked to shed some light on Teresa’s relationship with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Teresa excluded Melissa from her bridal party but included Luis’s sisters. The two women got into a heated altercation over the matter during the reunion, but Teresa doubled down on her decision.

As for what has happened between them since then, Jackie noted, “I actually don’t really know… because I’ve only seen them together, you know, obviously at cast events so I can’t really tell.”

As for whether she’s still surprised that Melissa was snubbed from being a bridesmaid, Jackie noted, “No! I think everybody’s over that by now.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.