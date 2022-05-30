RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider is sexy in sequined booty shorts and top with plunging neckline

Jackie Goldschneider is sexy in 80s attire. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider doesn’t appear too worried about the rumors of her demotion from full-time cast member to a friend role for the upcoming season.

As a matter of fact, Jackie appeared happy as she posed for a recent photo with her husband Evan Goldschneider while clad in a sexy getup. The 45-year-old had a huge smile on her face in the image which was shared on social media.

The cast is currently filming Season 13 and photos have been released of their first group event — an 80s rollerskating party which was organized by Melissa Gorga.

We saw the group photos from the event which showed the women and their husbands clad in their best 80s getup. However, Jackie recently gave us a better view of the sequined booty shorts she rocked for the occasion.

Jackie Goldschneider wears sexy sequined booty shorts

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star pulled out all the stops for the 80s party thrown by Melissa Gorga. While many of her castmates opted for bright neon colors, Jackie stuck with black and silver which was still very much in keeping with the 80s theme.

In the photo which was posted to her Instagram page, Jackie showed lots of skin in a pair of skimpy sequined booty shorts and a silver halter with a plunging neckline. She pulled the outfit together by adding a large black belt, black socks, and a black bag.

Jackie’s big hair was very reminiscent of the 80s, and so were the oversized earrings and black armbands. She wore nude-colored skating shoes and so did her husband Evan who went for a preppy theme with his 80s attire.

Jackie Goldschneider is all smiles with her husband Evan Goldschneider

Jackie Goldschneider showed off her epic 80s attire in her Instagram post while posing with her husband Evan.

While the Real Housewives of New Jersey star put plenty of thought into her outfit and was on the theme from head to toe, the same can’t be said for Evan. He opted for regular jeans and a blue polo shirt but threw a pink sweater over his shoulders to play up the 80s preppy look.

Evan was no match for Melissa’s husband Joe Gorga who dressed the part in a brightly colored tracksuit, complete with a blue fanny pack and lots of gold chains around his neck. Meanwhile, The party’s host Melissa looked like 80s Barbie in her high-cut neon leotard.

As for Jackie, she was very much in the mix at the event and looked happy in the photo despite claims of her recent demotion.

“This is how we roll!” wrote Jackie in the caption of her post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.