RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider is a rockstar in skintight jeans and cutout top

Jackie Goldschneider felt like a rockstar after a recent appearance at the Jingle Ball lineup announcement by Z100 New York and iHeartRadio.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star snapped a photo with artists Jax, Lauv, and JVKE backstage, and she was stylish in her black cutout top and distressed jeans.

The event took place at the American Dream entertainment complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and based on her pictures, Jackie had the best time.

The mom-of-four has been very busy these past few weeks making her rounds at several places.

She recently caught a football game with her family at MetLife Stadium to see the New York Giants, but the highlight of her day was meeting Cobra Kai star, Ralph Macchio.

Before that, Jackie was in New York to check out the premiere of the new movie Bros, where she caught up with Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira. The busy Bravo personality has even more things on her calendar as she’s also scheduled to appear at BravoCon later this month.

Jackie Goldschneider is a rockstar in a cutout top and ripped jeans

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made a stylish appearance at the kickoff event for Jingle Ball, which is set to take place in December.

Jackie snapped photos with some of the performers who showed up at American Dream to countdown the big event, and she admittedly felt like a total rockstar while hanging out with the musicians.

The 46-year-old looked the part as well in her edgy black top with long sleeves and a cutout feature at the neckline that showed off a bit of skin. She paired the top with distressed blue jeans and a pair of black cutout booties.

“4 total f**king rockstars!! @jax @itsjvke @lauvsongs @z100newyork @iheartradio,” she captioned the Instagram post.

RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider celebrates her birthday

Jackie had something major to celebrate this weekend, her 46th birthday, and she got a lot of love from her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates.

Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs both shared sweet messages for Jackie on their Instagram pages.

Melissa Gorga posted photos from their adventures together over the years, including one of Jackie clad in a plunging pink crop top and matching high waist pants. Melissa rocked a yellow bandeau top and printed leggings as they posed beside an expensive luxury car.

“Happy birthday to this amazing woman💕💕 Love you, Love your strength-@jackiegoldschneider !!! #rhonj,” wrote Melissa.

“Adore you and love our incredible friendship!! ❤️❤️❤️” responded Jackie.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.