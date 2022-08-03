RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider in skintight jeans and plunging top for a night out  

Jackie Goldschneider wears a plunging top for a recent night out. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider recently reunited with her high school bestie and she got all dressed up for the special occasion.

Jackie shared photos of their meetup on social media as the friends spent their time enjoying food and drinks at a fancy steakhouse in New Jersey.

The mom-of-four has been busy filming for the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey with the recent focus being on Teresa Giudice’s upcoming wedding.

The OG recently held her bridal shower and Jackie was in attendance along with her costars as the Bravo cameras caught all the drama that went down — at least we’re assuming there was drama, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Either way, the grand event is set to take place in a few days, and despite Jackie’s long-running feud with Teresa, she managed to snag an invite.

The 45-year-old has admitted that it was her husband Evan Goldschneider’s close friendship with Teresa’s fiance, Luis Ruelas, that sealed the deal, but either way, she’ll be there.

However, as the busy Bravo star gets ready for the big day of filling on Teresa’s wedding day, she found some time to spend with a long-time friend.

Jackie Goldschneider wears a plunging top and tight jeans

Jackie posted from her night out with her high school best friend as they caught up on old times at the River Palm Terrace Edgewater, a popular steakhouse, seafood, and sushi restaurant in New Jersey.

She shared photos of their meetup and one showed her striking a pose as they stood inside the restaurant.

Jackie’s semi-casual outfit included a structured black top with a plunging neckline and the sleeveless clothing hugged her new curves as she smiled for the photo.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star added tight-fitting jeans and high heels to complete the simple yet classy ensemble and had her hair straight and parted down the middle.

Jackie Goldschneider catches up with her high school bestie

In another post, Jackie and her friend sat close together as they posed for one more photo.

The pic showed the deep-cut detail on Jackie’s top and the zipper style around the neckline. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also had a small black handbag in her lap as she sat around the dining table with her friend.

Jackie tagged her in the post and wrote “High school besties” on the photo which was posted to her Instagram Story. Meanwhile, her friend opted for a casual green romper and high heels for the night out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.