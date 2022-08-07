RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider in plunging black dress at Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Jackie Goldschneider attends Teresa Giudice’s wedding. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider looked glamorous in a chic black dress for her castmate Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot with Luis Ruelas on Saturday, and her costars were front and center for the grand event, including Jackie, who attended with her husband, Evan Goldschneider.

Jackie and Teresa have come a long way after a knock-down drag-out feud in Season 11. The OG spread a rumor that Evan cheated on Jackie and their dispute raged on for a while with very little resolve between them at the reunion.

However, last season, the two women attempted to put their differences aside, and while we wouldn’t call them friends, at least these days they’re civil enough for Jackie to snag an invite.

Jackie admitted that it was her husband Evan’s friendship with Luis that got her on the invite list, but either way, she was there in all-black with Evan by her side.

Jackie shared a photo on social media as she posed outside the wedding venue in her glamorous outfit with her arms wrapped around Evan who matched his wife in a snazzy black suit.

Jackie Goldschneider wore all-black at a weekend wedding

Jackie opted for all-black wedding attire at the wedding of Teresa and Luis over the weekend.

The plunging dress featured a fitted bodice with sheer side cutouts and it had a mesh overlay with 3D flower petals.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star paired the outfit with black heels and a black clutch.

Jackie had a big smile on her face as she posed for the photo in a pair of dark sunglasses and had her hair in long layers, parted in the middle and pinned on both sides. She also added silver tassel earrings and a silver bracelet.

Meanwhile, Jackie wasn’t the only Bravo star who snagged an invite to the lavish event.

Bravo Housewives showed up for Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Teresa and Luis’s wedding has been the talk of the town this weekend and many Bravo Housewives turned up to support the OG and her new beau.

We saw a video of Dorinda Medley, Cynthia Bailey, Chanel Ayan, and Phaedra Parks all looking chic in black as they strutted inside the wedding hall.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore wore a flowing teal dress while Teresa’s castmate Margaret Josephs opted for bright orange. Ashley Darby was also in attendance in a sparkly rose-gold gown.

Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga were absent from the wedding, as they reportedly had a falling out while recently filming the RHONJ finale.

Due to a blowout fight that we will see in Season 13, the couple opted to skip the grand affair! Instead, they spent the weekend throwing shade on social media at the newly minted Mrs. Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.