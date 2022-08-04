RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider in feathery mini dress for roaring 20s party

Jackie Goldschneider in 20s mini dress. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider hit the mark in her feathery white mini dress for a Roaring 20s party, and her hunky husband, Evan Goldschneider, accompanied her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars got dressed up for another cast event, and we also caught a glimpse of Melissa Gorga in her shimmery gown and headwrap.

It appears filming for Season 13 might be coming to an end very soon as we’ve seen snippets of several cast parties so far. Furthermore, the women recently jetted off to Ireland for their group trip, which usually signals the season’s end.

Another major event to look forward to is Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas, which is scheduled for this weekend. Teresa’s bachelorette party was filmed for TV, and the Bravo cameras will also be at the wedding.

Jackie and all the other Jersey Housewives will be front and center when the OG ties the knot in the next few days.

Meanwhile, this recent 20s party might be the last event to close off the season, and Jackie was all dressed up in her snazzy outfit, ready to dance the night away with her husband.

Jackie Goldschnieder wears a feathery mini dress

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo on social media as she posed with her husband Evan in their 20s outfits.

Evan looked dapper in his black and white outfit, which included a striped vest, patent leather shoes, a snazzy pocket watch, and a black fedora.

However, it was his wife Jackie who stole the show in her vintage-style white mini dress. The high-neck outfit featured a fur hemline, and the bodice was covered in beads.

The 45-year-old styled the outfit with white stilettos decorated with crystals and had her blonde hair in large curls with a glittery headband.

In the photos posted on Instagram, Jackie had her arms around Evan as they posed for the picture, which she captioned, “A little party never killed nobody.”

Melissa Gorga in a glittery pink gown for a 20s party

The always stylish Melissa Gorga also showed off her outfit on Instagram, but she opted for a different style than her friend Jackie Goldschneider.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband Joe Gorga struck a pose beside Melissa’s new black Lamborghini in their Roaring 20s attire.

Joe’s outfit looked quite similar to Jackie’s husband, except he opted for shades of grey and dark blue and wore a pageboy hat with the ensemble.

As for Melissa, she went glam in a long pink dress covered in sequins that featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline.

She added a matching headwrap in the same pink sequined material as her dress and completed the ensemble with matching gloves and nude heels.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.