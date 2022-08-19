RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider in backless bodysuit enjoys ‘Thirsty Thursday’ with Melissa Gorga

Jackie Goldschneider enjoys a night out. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider and Melissa Gorga enjoyed a girls’ night out and as usual, they were stylish for the occasion.

Jackie opted for a backless number while Melissa wore a plunging white top for what they dubbed, “Thirsty Thursday.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were accompanied by two rumored new cast members Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler.

Melissa shared photos of their night out as they enjoyed cocktails and wine while letting loose now that they’re done filming Season 13.

Melissa certainly needed a night out amid her ongoing family drama. She and her husband Joe Gorga are not on speaking terms with Teresa Giudice and we’ll see how that plays out on the show.

The couple is so upset with the OG that they missed her wedding to Luis Ruelas. Mrs. Ruelas is now on vacation in Mykonos, Greece enjoying her honeymoon with Luis, while her castmates are in Jersey having some fun of their own.

Jackie Goldschneider wears a backless top for a night out

Jackie Goldschneider had a grand time while out with her castmates the other night based on the photos posted on Instagram.

One showed the Real Housewives of New Jersey star holding a glass of red wine as she smiled for the camera.

In another photo, we got a better glimpse of Jackie’s outfit –a backless black bodysuit and high-waist silver pants. Jackie had her hair parted in the middle and flowing down her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Melissa opted for a plunging white top with a cutout in the front paired with jeans. She also sported a middle part with voluminous curls.

It’s hard to tell if the women were dining in a restaurant or someone’s home but Melissa captioned the photo “Thirsty Thursday 🍸.”

The mom-of-three opted for a cocktail as she enjoyed the night out with her girls amid the ongoing strife in her family.

Melissa Gorga is gearing up for the RHONJ drama

All eyes will be on Melissa Gorga when the Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for Season 13. Viewers are eager to see the dramatic confrontation between the Gorgas and Teresa Giudice that led to their current feud.

Reportedly, it stemmed from a rumor that Melissa cheated on her husband Joe Gorga with a family friend, and we’ll find out Teresa’s role in that.

The scene played out during the Season 13 finale so it will be a while before we see the play-by-play of what went down. However, we know it was bad since it caused the Gorgas to skip Teresa’s wedding, and now they want nothing to do with her.

Meanwhile, the OG is not sweating the fact that her brother and her sister-in-law missed her special day. She recently spoke out and made it clear that her wedding turned out exactly how it was supposed to.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.