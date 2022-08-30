RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider gets a kiss from husband Evan on their 16-year anniversary

Jackie and Evan Goldschneider share a kiss on their anniversary. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider and her husband Evan Goldschneider recently packed on the PDA for their 16th wedding anniversary.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the photos on social media as she enjoyed a romantic dinner with her hubby in honor of their long-standing marriage.

The couple has not fallen victim to the reality TV curse, but their marriage has been tested since joining the show. In Season 11, Teresa Giudice spread a rumor that Evan was cheating on Jackie with women at his gym, and the rumor took over the season and caused a strain on the couple’s marriage.

Despite making it clear that there was no truth to the claims, Jackie took some time away from the group and later admitted that she thought about quitting the show.

The couple decided to stay on the show and faced the rumors head-on. These days they seem stronger than ever, proving that nothing could shake their solid marriage.

Now the pair has something to celebrate, 16 years of marriage and four kids.

RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider celebrates her anniversary

A few days ago, the couple and their four kids packed their bags for a family vacation and left all the drama behind in New Jersey.

However, Evan and Jackie took some private time away from their brood for a night out and got very affectionate as they reflected on their many years together.

Jackie was all glammed up for the occasion, dressed in a low-cut white top with her hair pulled back in a neat bun. She wore large, sparkly earrings and had soft glam makeup.

Evan also got dressed up in a crisp, white button-down shirt for the fancy night out.

RHONJ stars Jackie and Evan are enjoying their family vacation

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and their kids are in South Carolina, and they’ve been finding alone time as much as they can.

Early into their trip, the pair left the kids at the hotel to stroll the rainy streets together and take in the sights. They’ve also been spending lots of family time with their kids, but Jackie and Evan needed a romantic night out over the weekend.

Jackie shared two photos on Instagram as she and Evan dined at a fancy restaurant on Kiawah Island. The 45-year-old had a glass of red wine in front of her as she snuggled up close to Evan for a photo.

In another image, the pair leaned in for a kiss to commemorate their special day.

“Celebrating 16 incredible years! Happy Anniversary my love! I love you @evangoldschneider 🤍🥂” Jackie captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.