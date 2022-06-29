RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider enjoys date night in rocker chic leather jacket 

Jackie Goldschneider goes rocker-chic. Pic credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider recently enjoyed a fashionable date night with her husband Evan Goldschneider opting for a rocker-chic ensemble.

Jackie rocked the outfit beautifully, and Evan shared photos from their time together in New York. She looked happy and healthy in the image after a rough last season on the show.

The mom-of-four opened up about her anorexia like never before during Season 12– after previously downplaying the extent of her eating disorder.

The Bravo cameras followed Jackie as she confessed to hiding secrets about her eating and sought help in therapy. These days Jackie is still in therapy and has improved quite a bit since we last saw her.

Her recent photos on social media are evidence that the 45-year-old has settled into a consistent eating pattern because she looks healthier than we’ve ever seen her on the show.

Jackie Goldschneider wears a rocker chic leather jacket for date night

Jackie Goldschneider looked stylish and happy in a recent photo posted on Instagram. Her husband, Evan Goldschneider, shared the image along with the simple caption “NY Nights.”

The couple was stylishly dressed for their night out, with Jackie clad in grey cutoff jeans and gold high heels. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore a low-cut black camisole and a black leather vest to complete the ensemble and she added a black leather bag. Evan was cool and casual in a white button-down shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

The photo appears to have been taken as they walked into a restaurant, and it showed big smiles on both their faces.

Jackie wore her hair in long loose curls, and Evan had one arm around her shoulders as they walked to their destination.

Jackie and Evan Goldschneider are filming for Season 13

Meanwhile, Jackie and Evan are currently filming for Season 13 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey and we’ve already seen photos from their first group event.

It’s unclear how much of Jackie and her family we’ll get to see when the new season premiers as rumors emerged several weeks ago that she has been demoted from full-time housewife to a friend role.

There might not be any truth to the rumors though as Jackie’s eating disorder battle resonated with so many viewers last season. The network likely took note of the positive feedback and realized that viewers want to continue to follow Jackie’s journey.

Another reason why the rumor about her demotion might be false is that the same source noted that newbie Traci Johnson was fired after one season. We know that’s not true as we spotted her filming for the new season.

For now, we’re taking it all with a grain of salt as we wait patiently for the Jersey girls to make their return.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.