RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider enjoys a day out in daisy dukes and tank top

Jackie Goldschneider recently enjoyed a casual day out with her nieces and she shared a photo of the sweet moment on social media.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was appropriately dressed to enjoy some time outdoors in her daisy dukes and designer sandals.

It won’t be long before we see Jackie on our screens once again since Season 13 has wrapped filming. There’s been a lot of drama among the cast, but it doesn’t seem as if Jackie was involved in any of that this season.

The main focus will be on Jackie’s close friend Melissa Gorga who along with her husband Joe Gorga is currently feuding with OG Teresa Giudice.

Meanwhile, now that filming is over, Jackie is enjoying spending time with her family.

It was a family affair for the Real Housewives of New Jersey star as she spent the day with her two nieces and shared a photo on her Instagram Story.

“Proud aunt. Love my nieces,” wrote the mom-of-four on her post.

Jackie Goldschneider wears daisy dukes for a day out with family

Meanwhile, Jackie was casually dressed for the occasion as they seemed to be exploring the outdoors. The photo showed her standing on a deck as she posed for the photo and we spotted a tennis court in the background.

Jackie showed off her legs in daisy dukes and a white tank top paired with Chanel sandals for the fun day out.

Jackie Goldschneider is ready for Season 13 of RHONJ

Jackie is gearing up for what will undoubtedly be another memorable season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

There will be drama between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas and we’re eager to get the full story about their feud.

Reportedly a rumor about Melissa Gorga having an affair with a mutual friend has caused drama between Teresa and the Gorgas.

We’re still unclear about Teresa’s role in the rumor, but Melissa confronted her about it during the finale party, and that has caused a fracture in the family. Things got so bad that Melissa and Joe decided to forgo Teresa’s recent wedding to Luis Ruelas and they want to distance themselves from the 50-year-old.

However, while the Gorgas missed out on the lavish event, Jackie was front and center in her chic black outfit with her husband Evan Goldschneider by her side. Evan and Luis have grown quite close so it will be interesting to see how Jackie and Teresa’s relationship progress going forward.

Another thing to look forward to is the new Housewives that have been added to the lineup. It will be interesting to see how they integrate into the group and who they form alliances with.

We may not have to wait too long for the new season since filming has already wrapped. Hopefully, the show returns later this year and we already know that the Jersey women never disappoint.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.