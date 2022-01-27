RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider denies marriage trouble after rumors she split from Evan

Jackie and Evan Goldschneider are still together. Pic credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider has set the record straight about her marriage to Evan Goldschneider. She made it clear that her marriage is doing just fine despite rumors stating otherwise.

Last season took a toll on the couple after Teresa Guidice spread a rumor that Evan was cheating on Jackie. The OG refused to reveal who had told her the rumor but she spread it to the rest of her castmates and it devastated Jackie.

Evan was very upset about the allegation and the mom-of-four later admitted that it caused some arguments between them.

At one point Jackie even stopped filming with the women and later confessed that she even thought about quitting the show.

However, the duo managed to move on from the cheating scandal and now the 45-year-old is gearing up for another season. But don’t expect to see any marriage drama between them in Season 12 because Jackie noted that the split speculation is not true.

Jackie Goldschneider denies that there’s trouble in her marriage

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a chat with In Touch in preparation for the premiere of Season 12.

During the interview, her relationship became a topic of conversation but Jackie made it clear that her marriage to Evan is “definitely” secure and that their “marriage is not at risk at all.”

However, Jackie admitted that with rumors swirling about their marriage they’ve continued to reassure their kids that they are just fine.

“We both promise them that mommy and daddy love each other so much. I think that comforts them,” revealed Jackie.

She continued, “But it’s the little things that they see when we’re not directly directing it toward them. Like, when they see us kiss on the way out the door. They see us holding hands when we’re walking. Those little things, let them know that mommy and daddy truly love each other.”

Jackie Goldschneider reflects on Season 11 cheating rumor

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also reflected on the rumor that rocked her marriage in Season 11.

While her husband Evan was enraged and embarrassed about the cheating allegations they tried to shelter the kids by not allowing them to watch the show.

However, they feared the kids would hear about it at school from their friends.

“We had to explain to them what they might hear, what happened on the show, and we had to assure them that none of it was true,” explained Jackie.

“I didn’t want them thinking anything about their father. I didn’t want anyone taking these rumors and running with it as a way of teasing the kids. I also didn’t want them to worry,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.