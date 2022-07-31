RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider ‘blooming’ in floral mini and plunging corset top

Jackie Goldschneider wears a floral mini skirt. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider has taken her fashion game to a new level since she first appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She recently stepped out on a colorful floral mini skirt as filming continues for the upcoming season of the show.

We’ve seen several photos from Jackie over the past few months, and her style has gotten a bit sexier and more modern. She’s worn a few leggy outfits, such as shorts and heels, along with some plunging ensembles as she works on feeling more confident amid her battle with anorexia.

Jackie has been doing better and has gained weight since she started seeing a nutritionist and therapist. While she admitted that moving up to a different size means having clothes that she can no longer fit in. It also means that the reality TV personality had the fun job of shopping for new pieces and we’re loving the new items so far.

During a recent luau that was filmed for the show, Jackie’s strapless midi dress with side cutouts was perfectly styled for the Hawaiian-themed event.

However, our favorite pick in recent weeks was a rocker-chic outfit during a date night in New York with her husband, Evan Goldschneider. The hunky Housewife husband loved the outfit on his wife as well because he shared the photo on Instagram.

Jackie Goldschneider stylish in a mini skirt and corset top

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star donned a cute outfit in her recent Instagram post. She was likely one of the best dressed at the event in the cute floral number—perfect for summer.

Jackie showed off her legs in a floral mini skirt that defined her small waist thanks to the side-tie feature.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The skirt, which had a light pink background with red, yellow, blue, and fuchsia colors was paired with a light pink lace top with a plunging neckline.

The spaghetti strap top also had a corseted design and a see-through bodice.

“Current mood: blooming,” wrote Jackie in her Instagram post.

Jackie Goldschneider is ‘blooming’ in her floral outfit

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star paired the outfit with clear heels and highlighted the red flowers in her skirt with a red velvet bag.

Jackie looked glamorous in the chic ensemble as she posed for a photo in her oversized sunglasses and large drop earrings.

She had her blonde hair parted in the middle with large waves flowing down her shoulders.

The mom-of-four had a huge smile on her face as she struck a few poses in her summery outfit.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.