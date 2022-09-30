RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider and Melissa Gorga rock black and white outfits for night out

Jackie Goldschneider enjoys a night out with Melissa Gorga. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider had a stylish night out in their coordinated black and white outfits, and they snapped a photo to mark the occasion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were actually celebrating the birthday of cast member Traci Johnson who joined the show last year.

For now, it’s unclear if the newbie is still a part of the show, as there has been no mention of her in the cast for Season 13.

Traci didn’t exactly make a mark on viewers during her rookie year, and she was also edited out of the RHONJ Season 12 reunion. That seems to be a clear sign that she will not return for a second season, and she has remained silent about her position on the show.

However, it seems we will see Traci in some capacity next season as photos have leaked of a cast party thrown by Melissa Gorga, and both Traci and her husband, Tiki Barber, were in attendance.

So far, though, what we know of the cast lineup is that except for Traci, all the women from last season will return.

There are also two newbies in the mix, one of whom may have snagged Jackie Goldschneider’s full-time spot, which means the former lawyer has now been demoted to a friend role.

Jackie Goldschneider rocks high-waist pants for a night out

Jackie Goldschneider got all dressed up for a night out with Melissa Gorga to celebrate their friend Traci Johnson on her special day. The stylish trio must have planned their outfits as they were color-coordinated for the occasion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jackie was in white high-waist pants and a black bodysuit paired with checkered mules as she posed for a photo with her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates.

The birthday girl was on the same page as Jackie, also donning white skinny jeans and a pair of black sandals with chunky heels. Traci added a bit of color to her ensemble with a colorful pink and black top as she smiled big for the picture taken inside a restaurant.

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga strikes a pose in a mini dress

Melissa Gorga was stylish for the girls’ night out, opting for a black mini dress and black heeled sandals. She completed the fashionable outfit with a blue denim jacket and a layered necklace.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the photo on her Instagram Story of her night out with Jackie and Traci.

“Happy Birthday @tracijohnson!!! Love you 💕💕” she captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.