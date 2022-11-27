Gia Giudice strikes a pose in a corset top. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Gia Giudice is not letting the cool weather dampen her mood or her style, and she proved just with her latest ensemble.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star snapped a mirror selfie in her bedroom after getting dressed up for a night out.

She wore olive green cargo pants with large pockets on the front, paired with white sneakers, but the stylish reality TV personality got a bit more dressy with her top.

She opted for a white corset top with a green floral design on the bodice. It had a plunging neckline with a small slit at the front and a halter string tied around her neck.

The 21-year-old pulled the outfit together by adding a cream-colored blazer with side pockets which she wore open to show off her corset top.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The jacket, though stylish, was likely an attempt to keep warm as the nights tend to be cold in NJ during this time of the year.

Since returning from her recent trip to the Bahamas to see her dad Joe Giudice, Gia has been bundling up in sweaters and oversized jackets during her nights out.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice stylish in a mirror selfie

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took a photo of her stylish corset outfit in her bedroom as we spotted her white sheets and matching pillowcases behind her.

In the picture posted on her Instagram Story, Gia accessorized with several silver rings and had her shoulder-length hair in loose curls.

We also caught a glimpse of a black Prada bag hanging on her right hand as she snapped the photo with her left.

“whole outfit @hazelboutiqe 💚,” she captioned the post.

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice collabs with Hazel Boutique

Gia has a close relationship with Hazel Boutique as one of their brand ambassadors, but their relationship goes deeper than that.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is constantly sporting outfits from the clothing brand, from corset tops and mini dresses, the cargo pants like the one in the recent photo.

However, the company also carries clothing from Gia’s own label, g.g.est.2001. All the pieces from their latest collaboration, g.g x Hazel Boutique, launched back in July and are exclusively sold on the Hazel Boutique website

Everything is consistent with Gia’s sporty style, and the items include sweatshirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and hats.

Most of the items in the collection range in size from small to 2xl and retail for between $48 to $68.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.