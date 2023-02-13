RHONJ: Gia Giudice’s leather outfit is her ‘Valentine’s Day vibes’

Gia Giudice and her boyfriend Christian Carmichael just celebrated Valentine’s Day, even though the love-filled event is still days away.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star enjoyed a romantic date in her red and black outfit, which she modeled on social media.

“Valentine’s Day vibes w @hazel_Boutique 💓 💓,” she captioned the post while referencing the store where she got her stylish outfit.

The ensemble comprised high-waist leather pants paired with black boots and a lacy bralette, and she added a red, oversized shirt with long sleeves, worn open.

The 22-year-old accessorized with gold jewelry and a gray handbag, and she styled her hair in waves flowing down her shoulders.

Gia showed off her well-made bed in the photo posted online as she snapped a mirror selfie in her room before the romantic evening began.

Gia Giudice dressed in leather and lace for date night. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia’s boyfriend also shared a photo from their night out during the early Valentine’s Day celebration.

Christian posted a photo on his Instagram Story, which showed Gia enjoying a glass of red wine as they dined at Oak Tuscan Truffle Lounge.

The couple chowed down on hefty plates of burgers and pasta during their cozy date at the New York restaurant.

Gia Giudice dined at Oak Tuscan Truffle Lounge. Pic credit: @christian_carmichael/Instagram

It’s unclear why Gia and Christian decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day before February 14, but it could be a result of Gia’s busy schedule.

The promising lawyer-to-be is in her final year at Rutgers University, and while she gets ready for law school, she’s also interning at Martinez Immigration Firm.

With so much on her plate right now, she might be booked and busy for Valentine’s Day, which could be why Gia opted to celebrate the occasion a little early.

Meanwhile, the young couple spent a lot of time together over the holidays before Gia left for college.

Christian joined the Bravo personality and her family on their vacation to Tulum, Mexico, last month, and they had a lot of fun.

Gia shared a slew of photos from their getaway as they enjoyed the sun, sand, and beach for several days before returning to the U.S.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice promotes her clothing line g.g.est.2001

Gia is a budding fashion designer, and she’s making strides with her clothing line, g.g.est.2001 with some collaborations under her belt.

The brand has partnered with Hazel Boutique to create several stylish pieces under the GG X HAZEL label.

Hazel Boutique currently sells Gia’s clothing line on their website, and they also stock all the items they’ve created from the joint venture with g.g.est.2001.

The newest drop from GG X HAZEL included a cropped oversized sweatshirt with long sleeves.

Gia modeled the item in her Instagram post some time ago and notified her followers that “𝔾𝔾 𝕏 ℍ𝔸ℤ𝔼𝕃 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐤 ♡︎ ȷᥙs𝗍 ძr᥆⍴⍴ᥱძ ᥆ᥒᥣіᥒᥱ NOW ♡︎ LⵊNK ⵊN BⵊO XO ᴀᴠᴀɪʟᴀʙʟᴇ ꜰᴏʀ ᴘʀᴇᴏʀᴅᴇʀ ❣︎.”

The other pieces in the collection that the two brands have worked on include sweatpants, shorts, and hoodies in various colors.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesday at 9/8c on Bravo.