RHONJ: Gia Giudice wears shorts and a belly-baring top for Q&A 

Gia Giudice wears shorts from her clothing line.

Gia Giudice recently opened up about her unique style after releasing the newest addition for her clothing brand g.g.est.2001.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star modeled the cozy two-piece sweat suit and showed people how to style the cute outfit.

Gia has been teasing the release of her new designs for quite some time, and now the moment has finally arrived. As of Sunday, lovers of the brand were able to get their hands on the pink sweat shorts and matching long-sleeved hoodie set.

The new items are very much on brand as all the pieces in the line include casual sweatshirts, oversized t-shirts, and sweatpants.

The new drop is the first in the “I like our odds” line and is a collaboration with another company, Hazel Boutique. The reality TV personality has had a longstanding relationship with the store and often wears and promotes their outfits on social media.

Gia’s new pieces are exclusively sold by Hazel Boutique along with several other items from her brand.

After the items went live, the Bravo star also did a Q&A with her collaborative partner and opened up about her inspiration and her personal style.

Gia Giudice wears shorts and a crop top

Who better to promote the new addition to Gia’s brand than the Real Housewives of New Jersey star herself? She was the model for the new pieces and proudly showed off her legs in the light pink sweat shorts.

Gia styled the casual outfit with a white crop top that featured a square neckline.

The long-sleeved hoodie can be worn open or styled differently as Gia did by tying the sweatshirt over her shoulder.

The back of the sweatshirt features two cards, a king and queen with the words “you” and “me.” Above the cards is the phrase, “I like our odds” written in blue.

During the Q&A with Hazel Boutique, Gia explained the inspiration behind the new additions.

“Each drop seems to be influenced by something that is happening in my life. This one happened to be love,” explained Gia.

Pic credit: @hazel_boutique/Instagram

Gia Giudice describes her personal style in Q&A

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star talked a bit about her personal style in the Q&A.

“My style has truly evolved in the past few years,” Gia confessed. “I feel most confident in a pair of cargo pants and I love a corset top.” Back in June, we snapped a screenshot of the 21-year-old in a strapless corset top from Hazel Boutique and we’ve seen her in similar styles.

Pic credit: @hazel_boutique/Instagram

Gia also opened up about her perfect day off and noted that she likes to shop, watch a movie, or relax in her spare time.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.