RHONJ: Gia Giudice wears plunging lace bodysuit during day out with friends

Gia Giudice had a day out with her friends, and she rocked a purple lace bodysuit for the occasion. It’s been a busy weekend for the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who was at her housewarming party held by Teresa Giudice and her fiance Luis Ruelas.

The couple welcomed their friends and family to their large mansion over the weekend despite moving in months ago. The now blended family includes Teresa, her four daughters, and Luis and his sons living under one roof.

However, the new setup isn’t damaging Gia’s social life. She pulled double duties over the weekend, spending time with her family and then having a fashionable day out with her friends.

Gia Giudice stuns in purple lace bodysuit

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared photos from her day out with several of her girlfriends over the weekend.

Gia was happy and smiling in the photos posted on her Instagram page, but as usual, it was her stylish outfit that caught attention.

The Bravo star was dressed down, but she was still quite stylish in black jean shorts, much like her friends who were primarily clad in jeans shorts as well.

Gia paired the shorts with a purple lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline. A black bag completed the ensemble and a few pieces of delicate gold jewelry.

The 21-year-old added a touch of purple lipstick to match her lace top and had her hair worn straight and loose on her shoulders.

“My friends are really cute,” Gia captioned the Instagram post.

This was Gia’s second fashionable event for the weekend as she got all dressed up for an evening with her mom Teresa and her soon-to-be stepfather Luis Ruelas for their housewarming.

Gia Giudice had an eventful weekend at her housewarming party

Gia rocked a stunning floral mini with a plunging neckline for the housewarming party, and she dressed up the colorful dress with nude heels.

Meanwhile, Teresa and Luis matched in their respective pink outfits.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG opted for a sexy cutout dress that gave people a sneak peek at her toned abs. She paired the dress with pink shoes while Luis wore a bright pink shirt and grey jeans for their love bubble, themed event.

Teresa posted photos on Instagram which showed the gold and white balloons that decorated the space with the words “love bubble” spelled out.

The lovebirds- set to walk down the aisle in a few weeks- also had balloons in the shape of a heart with the words “Welcome to Teresa and Luis’ love bubble.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.