RHONJ: Gia Giudice wears miniskirt and plunging top for night out with boyfriend Christian

Gia Giudice matches with boyfriend Christian Carmichael. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Gia Giudice cuddled up to her boyfriend Christian Carmichael in a series of photos shared from their recent trip to Tulum, Mexico, and one showed her clad in a stunning miniskirt and matching top.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made sure that her boyfriend tagged along on her recent family vacation as they jetted off after celebrating Christmas in the U.S.

The 21-year-old just shared a carousel of photos featuring her and Christian from their trip as they donned matching outfits in some of the images.

The one that caught our attention showed Gia clad in a beige miniskirt with blue and brown floral patterns as part of the design. She paired it with a matching top that featured a plunging neckline and a sheer bodice with cutout details on the sides.

Gia added strappy beige sandals and accessorized with stacks of gold bracelets, rings, and a layered necklace.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She had her hair in a neat bun and sported a dewy makeup look with bronzer on her cheeks, wispy lashes, and light brown lipstick with a glossy finish.

Gia smiled big for the camera as she wrapped her arm around Christian, who was dressed in a burgundy button-down shirt, black jeans, and white sneakers.

The recent family trip included Gia’s three younger sisters, her mom Teresa Giudice, her stepdad Luis Ruelas and his eldest son.

Gia Giudice and her boyfriend get cute in matching outfits in Tulum

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared several other photos of her and Christian on Instagram from their time in Tulum.

“just me & you ❤️,” she captioned the post.

The couple showed off their adorable outfits as they matched for many of the nights out in color-coordinated ensembles.

The first photo had Gia clad in a long white dress with two high slits in the front and strappy sandals, while Christian wore a sheer white shirt, white pants, and white sneakers.

Gia had already shared her outfit on TikTok a few days ago as she got dressed for an all-white party on the beach.

Another image showed Gia in a green knitted crop top with a matching maxi skirt and sandals as she posed beside Christian, clad in a green t-shirt, black jeans, and white sneakers.

A quick swipe showed the couple at dinner taking shots as Gia wrapped one arm around Christian’s neck while he leaned in close for the photo.

Another snap showed the pair fast asleep on the airplane, seemingly on their way back home.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice is the proud founder of g.g.est.2001

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is the founder of her clothing line g.g.est.2001, as she attempts to build her empire.

Gia has been promoting all the new pieces from their brand, and last year she proudly promoted the company’s new line of sweatshirts.

In a post shared on Instagram, the reality TV personality modeled the light pink sweatshirt, and her mom Teresa also rocked the item and posed with Gia for the promo shoot.

“GET READY!! dropping at 6pm est‼️ link will be posted in bio and story @g.g.est.2001,” wrote Gia in her caption. “sweatshirts will be held @hazel_boutique + online link will be posted in bio and story.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.