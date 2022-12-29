RHONJ: Gia Giudice wears cutout body-hugging dress on vacation

Gia Giudice goes glam during a family vacation. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Gia Giudice is having the time of her life for the festive season, and after enjoying a wonderful Christmas feast with her family, she jetted off for a relaxing getaway.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a video on social media as she got dressed in a body-hugging dress for a night out.

Gia told her followers that she was currently on a family vacation, and she gave them an intimate look while doing he and her stunning makeup on camera.

“Get ready with me night one of family vacation,” said Gia in the clip.

She got dressed in her outfit at the tail end of the video before heading out to dinner.

The 21-year-old chose a strapless brown dress that clung to her curves and fell below her knees.

Gia showed plenty of skin in the outfit, which featured large cutout details in the front with tiny silver hardware as part of the design.

Get ready with RHONJ star Gia Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star added a pair of heels and accessorized the outfit with a delicate double-layered necklace.

Her hair added even more glamour to the ensemble, with voluminous curls flowing down her shoulders.

“My dress is White Fox, and my shoes are Steve Madden,” noted Gia in the video as she gave a full view of the outfit while standing in front of a full-length mirror.

Gia Giudice shares her beauty regimen with her followers

Gia transitioned from casual to glam in a few easy steps as she started off the TikTok video with a bare face and dressed in a casual white top.

She then proceeded to do her makeup while sharing details of the products used to create the look. Starting with a clean face, Gia added moisturizer mixed with Drunk Elephant’s bronzing drops for a nice glow. She rubbed in the products and then added a serum.

Gia used a pink beauty blender to blend her foundation, then went in with concealer under her eyes, as well as on her forehead and chin. She used a fluffy brush and powder to set her makeup, then added pink blush and Mac Cosmetics’ gold deposit highlighter to make her cheekbones pop.

For the lips, she added brown lip liner, followed by Mac lipstick in the shade Mehr, then topped off with Dior lip oil. Gia added some brown tones to her eyelids, then mascara, and she was all done with the makeup look for her first night out on vacation.

She then slipped into her bodycon dress and clear heels and showed off the head-to-toe look.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.