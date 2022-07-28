RHONJ: Gia Giudice wears crop top and sweatpants for a ‘cozy night’ at home

Gia Giudice spends night at home in sweatpants and crop top. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice recently spent a cozy night at home in sweatpants and a crop and posted a snapshot of the moment online.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been keeping busy as she juggles her time as a cast member on the show while trying to make a success of her clothing brand, gg.est.2001.

Gia has created some new additions for her clothing line, and she’s had her hands full working on that.

So far, the brand comprises sweatshirts and hoodies reminiscent of Gia’s casual style. Some of the pieces have quotes from her viral Sad Song, with the words “Waking up in the morning” displayed on the back.

The 21-year-old also has some new pieces dropping in a few days, and she’s been teasing what’s to come on Instagram.

In a recent video, Gia showed off the light pink sweat shorts and matching hoodies set for release on Sunday.

Gia Giudice gets cozy in a crop top and sweatpants

The sneak peek showed the back view of the long hoody with the words “ I like our odds” displayed above an image of two cards, a king and a queen.

“Four days who’s excited?” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, after working hard on the new designs, Gia was ready for a chill night at home, and she did so in style.

In a photo posted on her Instagram Story, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked comfy and stylish in her casual outfit as she snapped a mirror selfie inside her bedroom.

The fresh-faced reality TV star had her long hair hanging loosely down her shoulders. She was clad in a black crop top that showed off her toned abs, gray sweatpants, and grey socks.

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

“Cozy night…” she wrote in the post.

Gia Giudice is filming for Season 13 of RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is currently filming for Season 13. We’ve seen a few images from group events and even a recent group trip to Ireland, so it won’t be much longer until they wrap up filming.

Gia has also been filming with her mom Teresa Giudice, but we haven’t seen any photos of her with the Bravo cameras in tow. So we’ll wait until the new season airs to see how she meshes with the cast this time around.

Last season some viewers felt that Teresa’s eldest daughter got a bit too involved in the drama involving the women as she had faced off with Margaret Josephs during a softball event. She also had an intense altercation with her uncle Joe Gorga that didn’t sit well with some people.

Given the backlash, let’s see if Gia takes a step back when the new season premieres.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.