RHONJ: Gia Giudice wears crop top and silk pants for night out with dad Joe Giudice

RHONJ star Gia Giudice enjoys a night out in a crop top and silk pants. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice gave us a glimpse of her “world” as she snapped a photo with her dad, Joe Giudice, over the weekend while enjoying her time in the Bahamas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been bonding with her dad in Nassau, Bahamas, where he now resides, and she was stylish in a crop top during a night out.

Gia showed off her tan in a sleeveless top with a high neck paired with silk pants in a stunning shade of electric blue.

The pants featured an elastic waist with a tie string in the front, and the Bravo personality accessorized with a silver watch and tiny earrings.

She had her long hair styled straight with large waves framing her face, and she kept her makeup simple, with glossy lips.

“my world❤️,” Gia captioned the photo that was posted on Instagram.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice enjoys a dinner date with her dad

Joe Giudice was matching his eldest daughter in a white button-down shirt, dark blue jeans, and white sneakers as they posed for a photo inside the restaurant.

The duo had big smiles on their faces as Gia had her arm around her dad and another hand resting on her hip.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been enjoying a lot of daddy-daughter moments with Joe over the past few days. She also recently soaked up the sun during a beach day while clad in a skimpy blue bikini.

Gia Giudice promotes a new acne product

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been enjoying her Bahamas vacation with Joe, but when she’s not doing that, it’s all business.

The 21-year-old has gotten a few endorsement deals thanks to her stint on reality TV and her growing social media following. Most recently, she got honest about her acne-prone skin in a video posted on Instagram.

She took followers behind the scenes as she got her first treatment for an innovative new product known as AviClear–the “First and only FDA cleared energy device for the treatment of mild to severe acne.”

Gia noted in her post that the treatment is “Safe for all skin types & tones” and “Chemical free.”

The video showed Gia without makeup and with lots of acne pimples covering her face, a condition she noted for worse during quarantine. The video showed her getting the first of three required treatments and according to Gia, “My results after just one treatment are incredible!”

The first treatment was done in early November and she hasn’t posted about her AviClear journey on Instagram since then.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.