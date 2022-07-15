RHONJ: Gia Giudice wears biker shorts and crop top for spa day

Gia Giudice enjoys a spa day. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice spent some time getting some beauty treatments, and she opted for biker shorts and a crop top for a casual day out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spent the day getting pampered, and the end result was glowing skin and beautiful brows.

Gia shared photos on social media after getting her brows touched up by a local New Jersey company, Brow House Studio. They specialize in micro blading and powder brows, but it’s unclear which one Gia had done.

Meanwhile, the establishment was happy to have the Bravo star at their location and later posted a video of Gia getting her beauty procedures.

Two of the staff members also posed for a photo with the 21-year-old –after she popped in for her appointment–and shared it on their Instagram Story.

Gia was dressed down for the occasion in casual attire, but she was still very stylish in her trendy black biker shorts.

Gia Giudice wears biker shorts and a crop top

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star paired the mid-thigh biker shorts with a white crop top that showed off her toned abs. She added a grey oversized hoodie and had on her statement “Gia” gold necklace.

Gia had a big smile on her face as she posed between the two women who took care of her for the day, one of them worked on her gorgeous brows, and the other gave her a facial.

Gia also reshared a post on her Instagram Story during her facial with a message from the aesthetician who wrote, “loved working on this beauty today.”

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/@browhousestudio/Instagram

Gia Giudice is getting glam to film for RHONJ

It’s no wonder that the reality TV personality is trying to look her best. She does have two major reasons to do so. Gia is currently filming with the cast for Season 13 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

We’ve already seen photos from some of the cast events, and we’re sure there’s plenty more to come.

Gia also has an upcoming wedding to look forward to as her mom Teresa Giudice will tie the knot with Luis Ruelas in a few weeks.

Gia was set to be a bridesmaid along with her sisters, but she might have to take over the maid of honor role since Teresa’s bestie Dina Manzo will no longer attend the nuptials.

The shocking news came via Page Six sources who claimed the RHONJ alum is skipping her bestie’s wedding due to the high probability that the event will be filmed by Bravo.

The revelation seems like something Teresa would be angry about, especially since her wedding is just around the corner, but according to the insider, the OG is okay with Dina’s decision.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.