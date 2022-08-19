RHONJ: Gia Giudice wears a peekaboo crop top and sneakers for a night out in Spain

Gia Giudice shows skin in orange crop top. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice rocked a peekaboo crop top that showed off her toned abs during a night out in Ibiza, Spain, as she continued her vacation with sister Gabriella Giudice.

Gia and her 17-year-old sibling hopped on a plane to the party island after their mom Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

Right now, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is enjoying her own vacation with her new husband, Luis Ruelas, in Mykonos, Greece.

However, her two eldest daughters are having a different type of fun which includes partying and some sisterly bonding in contrast to Teresa’s PDA -filled honeymoon.

Gia and Gabriella have been showing off their Jersey style as we spotted them in matching beachwear during the early days of their trip.

The 21-year-old opted for an orange and yellow bikini with a chic pant coverup, while Gabriella wore a similar outfit in white.

Gia has posted a slew of photos and videos from her vacation and she recently rocked a sporty attire and showed off some skin during a night on the town.



The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo on Instagram clad in a stylish outfit, but she opted for a sporty ensemble instead of her popular mini skirt and high heels.

This time Gia switched up her look in loosely-fitted green drawstring pants and Nike sneakers as she struck a pose for the photo outside.

She paired the pants with an orange crop top with long sleeves and a cutout feature in the front. Gia had her hair in a low ponytail and she added stud earrings and a black handbag to complete the look.

Gia shared the photo on Instagram along with the caption, “leave a message.”

Meanwhile, it seems the Bravo star left her younger sister at home for the night out as she shared another photo from the nightclub accompanied by a friend.

Gia offered up a smile as she posed for the camera inside the packed venue.

Gia Giudice is enjoying her vacation in Spain

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been enjoying all that Ibiza has to offer for the past few days and she’s been sharing moments from her trip on social media.

Aside from enjoying the nightlife in her stylish outfits, Gia has been taking in the beauty of the city and doing some daytime exploration.

She posted a few picturesque photos of the chic shopping boutiques and restaurants decorated with gorgeous flowers along with some brightly colored buildings and rustic architecture.

“Ibiza is always a good idea,” Gia captioned the Instagram post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.