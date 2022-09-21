RHONJ: Gia Giudice takes time to ‘stop and pose’ in bralette and high heels

Gia Giudice wears a stylish outfit in L.A. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice showed off her Jersey style during a trip to Los Angeles as she rocked a fashionable bralette while posing for a photo.

She also found the perfect backdrop for the picture— a colorful graffiti wall that enhanced the colors in her ensemble.

Gia is currently supporting her mom Teresa Giudice, who just kicked off her first performance on Dancing with the Stars. The 21-year-old has been heavily promoting Teresa on social media and urging people to vote for the OG.

During her first performance for Season 31, the newly minted Mrs. Ruelas incorporated her infamous table flip into her routine, but it wasn’t enough to save her from being in the bottom two pairs for the night.

Ultimately though, the judges chose to save her from elimination, so now The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has another chance to compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy.

However, while Teresa is busy polishing up her dance moves, Gia is exploring all that L.A. has to offer and finding the perfect spots to snap her Instagram photos.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice strikes a pose in bralette and heels

Gia Giudice shared a photo on Instagram clad in a stylish ensemble as she posed on the sidewalk with a graffiti wall behind her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off a bit of skin in a black bralette, but she added an oversized blue blazer to tie the outfit together. She paired that with loose-fitting blue jeans and black stilettos.

Gia added a few designer pieces to her attire, including a black Chanel belt and a black Christian Dior handbag. She had her long hair parted down the middle with dark sunglasses resting on top of her head for the photo.

“stop and pose🤍” she captioned the post.

Gia Giudice is blazing into fall

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently shared another photo that caught our eye.

After an array of mini dresses and crop tops over the past few months, Gia is bidding goodbye to summer and hello to fall with a range of chic blazers.

Gia sported a stylish ensemble and had her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail which showed off her thick brows and long lashes.

She was professionally dressed while promoting a new watch clad in black, but the Bravo personality added a pop of color with a blue, red, and white tweed blazer with fringed edges.

“Energy is something I truly believe in♥️.” she captioned the post. “I’d like to thank @philipstein and @nexquestscience for my watch.”



“Not only is it beautiful but it has Nexquest natural frequency Technology that keeps me relaxed, focused, and productive!” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.