RHONJ: Gia Giudice stylish in Spain in tie-dye mini skirt and crop top

Gia Giudice wears a mini skirt and crop top on vacation in Spain. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice is enjoying her time in Ibiza, Spain, and we’ve spotted her in several fashionable outfits.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been taking full advantage of her time on the party island as she showed off one skimpy ensemble after another during her nights out on the town.

Most recently, Gia wore a matching tie-dye outfit that showed off her legs and her midriff as she got dressed up to explore Ibiza.

Gia has been in Spain for the past few days with her 17-year-old sister Gabriella Giudice. They jetted off on vacation after fulfilling bridesmaids’ duties at their mom Teresa Giudice’s lavish wedding to Luis Ruelas.

We spotted the Giudice sisters bonding in their matching beachwear after Teresa posted a photo of her two eldest daughters on social media.

However, Gia was not done showing off her Jersey style in Spain. She had a few more stylish pieces packed and ready for any and every occasion during her getaway.

Gia Giudice wears a tie-dye mini skirt and matching crop top

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star enjoyed a night on the town while in Ibiza, and she opted to show a bit of skin with the revealing outfit.

The 21-year-old got all dressed up for the occasion in clear heels and delicate gold jewelry. She wore a pink tie-dye crop top that showed off her midriff and a matching mini skirt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gia had her hair parted in the middle with long waves flowing down her shoulders, and her glam makeup included pink lipstick and long lashes.

The reality TV personality paired her attire with a white crossbody bag as she posed for a photo with one hand on her leg.

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia shared the photo in an Instagram reel highlighting a slew of other fun moments from her time in Spain.

Gia Giudice gets stylish on her vacation in Spain

We also spotted a few more fabulous outfits from the Real Housewives of New Jersey star in her reel.

One photo showed her clad in another mini skirt, this time in black with a matching black purse. Gia wore a copper-colored corset top and gold jewelry as she posed for a mirror selfie.

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Another outfit that caught our attention was one of Gia clad in a brightly colored ensemble.

She showed off her toned abs in a white bralette paired with a green skirt with a thigh-high slit and a green shirt hanging loosely off her shoulders. She completed the ensemble with clear heels and a nude handbag.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.