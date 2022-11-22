News RHONJ: Gia Giudice stylish in figure-hugging dress and boots

Gia Giudice is back in New Jersey after her recent Bahamas trip. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok Gia Giudice is back on U.S. soil after spending several days in the Caribbean with her dad, Joe Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared lots of clips and photos from her trip to Nassau, Bahamas, but once she returned home, Gia returned to her busy social life.

She posted images on social media from her recent night out clad in warm clothes but stylish in black ankle boots and an oversized grey sweater.

Gia wore a figure-hugging black dress that fell right below the knee and had added a black Dior handbag slung over her shoulder.

The 21-year-old didn’t share her location in the Instagram post, but we know she’s back in her home state.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She was with her stepbrother, Louis Ruelas jr, and her friend @queen.d.sierra, the owner of a popular lash extension company in Jersey, who she tagged in the photo.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice returns home

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her friends spent time at what seemed like a rooftop bar in the images posted on Instagram.

“keep the real ones close❤️” she captioned the post.

Gia is back in the cold weather after spending a few days soaking up the sun in the Bahamas.

She capped off her trip with a night out with her dad while clad in a white crop top as they enjoyed their last dinner together, at least for now. The eldest Giudice daughter and two of her other sisters enjoyed some quality time with Joe after not seeing him for a few months.

It’s unclear if the girls will return to spend the holidays with their dad or stay with their blended family in NJ, which now includes stepdad Luis Ruelas and his two sons.

Gia Giudice shares her skincare routine

The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter suffers from acne, which worsened during quarantine.

In November, Gia started the first of three laser treatments by AviClear, and she also adheres to a strict skincare routine which she demonstrated in a TikTok video.

“grwm for bed,” she wrote in the post.

Gia removed her makeup with the Bioderma micellar water and Lancome eye makeup remover, then used a cleanser to remove any trace of makeup still lingering, followed by a toner.

She added two pumps of C-Esta face serum by Jan Marini to her cleansed skin and the Bioclear face lotion by the same brand. Kiehl’s ultra facial cream came next, then finally the Age Intervention Duality face cream also by Jan Marini.

The Bravo personality brushed her teeth, added lip gloss, and she was done for the night.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.