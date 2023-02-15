RHONJ: Gia Giudice stylish in feathers for New York Fashion Week

Gia Giudice is extremely busy with her final year in college, so she’s been spending less time making content for social media.

However, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star returned with an update on her life as she got glammed up for Fashion Week in a stunning feather dress.

Gia posted a get ready with me video as she did her makeup and got dressed for the Miss Circle fashion show.

“grwm Miss Circle NYFW part 2🤍,” she captioned the post.

At the end of the clip, the 22-year-old showed off her outfit, which included an off-shoulder, gray dress that hugged her curves.

The top part of the outfit was covered in feathers, and the bodice featured a fitted corset design.

The dress was courtesy of the brand Miss Circle and was sent to Gia ahead of her appearance at the event.

She styled the outfit with a delicate gold necklace and had her hair in loose, spiral curls flowing down her shoulders.

Gia Giudice looks stunning in the feathery gray dress. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Here’s why Gia Giudice is so busy

Gia had a lot of updates for her social media followers, and she revealed what has been keeping her so busy since she returned to college.

The Bravo star is finishing her final year at Rutgers University, but that’s not all she has on her plate right now.

Gia, who has plans of becoming a lawyer– previously revealed that she was interning at the Public Defenders Office. However, in part one of her get ready with me video, she revealed that she also took on a second internship at Martinez Immigration Firm.

The company was excited to have Gia onboard, and they posted a video welcoming her to the team. “We are so excited to welcome @_giagiudice to the firm!! Welcome to @attorneymartinez / Martinez Immigration firm, Gia!” they captioned the Instagram post.

“I work at my public defender internship from nine to 12, I come home for an hour, and then I start my second internship at one o’clock and I don’t end that internship until five,” said Gia, who also has night classes, plus her sorority to keep her busy.

Gia admitted that she’s not having a wild senior year because she’s more focused on setting herself up for the future.

However, she does have something to look forward to as she also plans to visit her dad Joe Giudice in the Bahamas for some fun in the sun and some daddy-daughter bonding time before her senior year ends.

The reality TV personality also promised her followers that she will be back to sharing regular content now that she’s settled into her busy schedule.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice models Electric Yoga

In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’re throwing it back to Gia’s 2022 promotion for Electric Yoga. Her mom Teresa Giudice collaborated with the company on the Love collection, and Gia modeled some of the workout pieces.

The promo image showed the mother-daughter duo clad in two different styles from the collections as they joined hands to form a heart sign.

“Treat yourself this Valentine’s day with 25% off my mom’s LOVE Collection @electricyoga ⚡️,” Gia captioned the post. “Use code: XOXO25 ⚡️ Today only, so be quick! Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️❤️❤️.”

The Love Collection is designed as multi-functional and can be worn as a workout piece or for everyday wear. There are lots of colorful items included in the line, with leopard prints, shiny metallics, solid colors, and tie-dye options in the mix.

The collection is sold on the Electric Yoga website and includes tank tops, sports bras, leggings, and headbands. The items range in price from $9.99 to $24.99 with their current 30% off website sale.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.