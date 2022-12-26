RHONJ: Gia Giudice stylish in crop top and leather pants for holiday dinner

Gia Giudice wears red leather pants for a Christmas photo. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice enjoyed a traditional Christmas celebration with her family in New Jersey and was stylish, clad in red alongside her sisters.

The 21-year-old shared several photos on social media with her mom, Teresa Giudice, stepdad, Luis Ruelas, and her three siblings.

Gia’s eldest stepbrother was also in the mix as the blended family celebrated their first Christmas together since Teresa and Luis tied the knot.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got all dressed up for the special occasion in a black, belly-baring top with long sleeves and a high neck.

She paired the crop top with leather high-waist pants and black booties as she posed in one photo with Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana–who all color-coordinated in their holiday attire.

Gia had a big smile on her face as she wrapped her arms around her younger sisters as they stood close to the fireplace.

Gia Giudice enjoys Christmas with Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted four photos on Instagram alongside the caption, “Merry Christmas from my family to yours XO❤️🎄.”

One photo included Teresa clad in a body-hugging red dress with her brown locks flowing down her shoulders.

The OG’s outfit had long sleeves, an off-shoulder design, and a thigh-high slit on one side.

She paired the dress with red pumps and opted for minimal jewelry as she stood beside Luis, who opted for a red shirt much like his eldest son.

Teresa also snapped a photo with just her four girls, who were all stylishly dressed in their green, black and red outfits.

Gia Giudice promotes Island Spa & Sauna

Gia has had a busy holiday season as she recently landed another collaboration with Jersey business Island Spa & Sauna.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star promoted the company on Instagram after going in for a treatment. Gia gave her followers an inside look as she recorded the entire process.

“come with me to Island Spa & Sauna,” she wrote in the video.

The clip gave an inside look at the lavish location as the Bravo personality sipped on natural juices from the juice bar and then proceeded to her relaxing treatment.

“How beautiful is this place?! 🤩 I had the most relaxing day and my skin looks absolutely amazing. I can’t wait to go back!” she captioned the post.

“They currently have 10% off all gift cards until the end of the month so make sure to take advantage of the sale to gift a loved one (or yourself) to the perfect spa day in New Jersey! ” Gia added. “You can use Code GiaIsland at checkout to get an additional 5% off your gift card purchase!”

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.