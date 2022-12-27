RHONJ: Gia Giudice stuns in purple minidress for family photoshoot

Gia Giudice stuns in a family holiday photoshoot. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Gia Giudice and her family went all out for their holiday photoshoot, and they even made it into a popular magazine.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was stylishly dressed for the occasion, going for a shimmery purple dress — a color we rarely ever see her wearing.

Gia’s mom, Teresa Giudice first shared the stunning photos on social media as she posed with her four girls as well as her husband Luis Ruelas, and his eldest son.

Gia took center stage in the photo as she stood out in the brightly colored outfit. The 21-year-old opted for a sparky strapless dress in different shades of purple.

The flirty minidress rested above her knees and clung to her curves as she posed with one hand on her hip while standing between her siblings.

She paired the outfit with bronze strappy heels and long dangly earrings.

She complemented the glamorous ensemble with shiny bronze-colored lipstick and styled her hair in voluminous waves cascading down her shoulders.

Gia strikes a fashionable pose in a stunning family photo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star smiled brightly for the cameras, taking the middle spot as the eldest sibling in the family.

She was surrounded by her four sisters all clad in their formal dresses while her stepbrother matched Gia in his purple jacket.

Teresa and her new husband Luis Ruelas stood at the front looking happier than ever with their blended family.

The Giudice-Ruelas family seemingly took the photos in their new home as they stood on the dramatic staircase with an enormous chandelier adding an extra touch of elegance to the photo.

The stunning family photo was done for a spread in PEOPLE that featured Teresa Giudice as she opened up about her whirlwind year.

The mom of four posted several photos from the spread on Instagram including a solo photo in her shimmery black strapless dress. The floor-length gown featured a sweetheart neckline and flattered Teresa’s toned body.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice promotes GG X Hazel

Gia has dreams of being a major fashion designer and so far the fashionista is well on her way.

With the creation of her own clothing line g.g. est. 2001, Gia has already produced several pieces including sweatpants and shorts along with sweaters and hoodies, with plans to expand her growing empire.

Most recently The Real Housewives of New Jersey star promoted the latest collaboration between g.g. est. 2001 and Hazel Boutique.

The Bravo personality modeled the new cropped sweatshirt in gray with GG X Hazel branded on the front in pink. She styled the oversized sweater with blue jeans and sneakers for a casual look.

“𝔾𝔾 𝕏 ℍ𝔸ℤ𝔼𝕃 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐤 ♡︎ ȷᥙs𝗍 ძr᥆⍴⍴ᥱძ ᥆ᥒᥣіᥒᥱ NOW ♡︎ LⵊNK ⵊN BⵊO XO ᴀᴠᴀɪʟᴀʙʟᴇ ꜰᴏʀ ᴘʀᴇᴏʀᴅᴇʀ ❣︎” Gia captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.