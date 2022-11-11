Gia Giudice stunned in a body-hugging dress at her friend’s wedding. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice was a guest at the wedding of a friend and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was stylishly dressed for the occasion.

Gia posted several photos on social media as she posed with the bride and other wedding guests clad in a shimmery dress that hugged her curves.

She opted to wear a midi-length outfit with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps with ruching from front to back.

She paired the dress with gold stilettos and had her hair parted down the middle with loose curls flowing down her back and shoulders.

Gia snapped photos earlier in the day with the bride in her first wedding dress–a poufy princess-style option with an off-the-shoulder feature as they stood on the lush lawn.

Later in the evening, the 21-year-old took advantage of the stunning wedding decor outside and snapped a solo picture between rows of trees decorated with string lights.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared more photos on Instagram, clad in the body-hugging dress at her friend Jenna’s recent nuptials.

“Cheers to a lifetime of happiness🤍 love you jenna ❌⭕️,” Gia captioned the post.

The eldest Giudice daughter also gave us a peek at the stunning reception area that featured checkered floors and string lights decorating the ceilings inside the large tent.

Gia posted another photo of the bride who had changed into her second dress–an off-the-shoulder gown with a mermaid silhouette and a sweetheart neckline.

Gia and her friend had big smiles as they posed with the bride, who held a cocktail in hand as she enjoyed her reception. We also saw the other wedding guests mingling in the background.

Gia Giudice gets rave reviews for her wedding attire

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got rave reviews from her Instagram followers after showing off her dress.

People also complimented the bride, who donned two different gowns on her big day, but some people used the comment section to throw shade at Gia’s mom, Teresa Giudice.

Teresa recently tied the knot with Luis Ruelas and her over-the-top hairstyle that costs $10,000 was a major topic of conversation. Some people loved Teresa’s dramatic hair and others hated it.

“Thank goodness she did not copy your mother’s hairstyle 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” wrote one Instagram user.

“This bride is beautiful! She beat your mother’s look as a ridiculous jersey girl,” added someone else.

One person wrote, “You guys look gorgeous! Love the bride’s gown! Where was this wedding? It looks so pretty inside!”

Another commenter noted, “Both her dresses are STUNNING! You both look beautiful. 😍.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.