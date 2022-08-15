RHONJ: Gia Giudice stuns in orange bikini and sheer pants while vacationing in Spain

Gia Giudice wears colorful bikini for beach day in Ibiza, Spain. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice is living her best life while on vacation with her sister Gabriella Giudice, and the two were chic and casual in their beachwear during a day out.

The stylish sisters posed for a photo together with Gia clad in a brightly colored bikini top and sheer pants.

Teresa Giudice posted the photo of her two eldest daughters on social media, but the notoriously shy Gabriella hid her face from the camera.

It seems the two girls are enjoying some sisterly bonding time after recently pulling bridesmaids’ duties at their mom’s lavish wedding. All four of Teresa’s daughters supported their mom on her big day in their glamorous pink bridesmaids’ dresses.

After tying the knot, Teresa and Luis Ruelas are on their honeymoon in Mykonos.

Meanwhile, as their mom enjoys the romantic getaway with her new husband, Gia and Gabriella are having some fun of their own before heading back home to New Jersey.

Gia Giudice wears an orange bikini and sheer pants on vacation

Gia Giudice jetted off to Ibiza, Spain with her 17-year-old sister, bringing their Jersey style to the party island.

Gia snapped a photo with Gabriella as they enjoyed a beach day, and she wore a colorful outfit for the occasion.

The photo posted on Teresa’s Instagram page showed Gia in dark sunglasses with her hair pulled back, and she placed a tropical flower in her hair.

She donned a brightly colored orange bikini with yellow piping and a gold trinket in the center. The 21-year-old also wore flip-flops and sheer beige pants as Gabriella rocked a similar ensemble in white.

Gia showed off her large monogrammed bag with the initials “GG” in a color that matched her sheer beach coverup.

However, Gia and Gabriella aren’t the only ones having fun on their getaway overseas; their mom is also having the best time.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are enjoying their honeymoon

Teresa Giudice is making the most of her time away from the family drama she left back in New Jersey.

Things are rocky between her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga, who are not on speaking terms with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star at the moment. However, Teresa is not letting any of that stop her from enjoying her romantic vacation with Luis.

He has been sharing photos of his wife on social media, and most recently, he showed Teresa clad in a blue bikini, showing off her tan as she enjoyed a day at the beach.

Luis also posted another clip that showed Teresa in a colorful beach outfit as she playfully enjoyed her time on a swing.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.