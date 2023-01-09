RHONJ: Gia Giudice stuns in neon crop top and miniskirt for 22nd birthday

Gia Giudice celebrates her 22nd birthday in a neon outfit. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Gia Giudice is officially 22 and celebrated the milestone in a stylish outfit.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed her followers the neon green ensemble during another of her get ready with me videos– which has become the norm on her TikTok.

Gia chose an eye-catching crop top that looked like a bikini with thick straps and a sheer beaded piece attached at the front in a draped style.

She paired that with a matching beaded mini skirt that hugged her curves and had a small slit in the front.

The stylish reality TV personality accessorized the brightly colored outfit with stacks of gold bracelets, gold rings, and a layered gold necklace.

She added a YSL handbag in a nude color matching her strappy heels.

She opted for glam makeup with shimmery lids, long lashes, and nude lips and wore her hair in tight curls flowing down her shoulders.

Gia’s mom Teresa Giudice posted a clip of her eldest daughter’s birthday celebration, which showed Gia sitting at a table with a sparkler on top of her birthday cake.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Get ready with RHONJ star Gia Giudice for her 22nd birthday

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been sharing a lot of content on TikTok followers, and she currently has 437k followers and 2.8 million likes.

Gia’s “get ready with me” videos are a hit with her supporters, so she’s been posting many of them in recent months.

Her latest was a clip of her getting ready for her 22nd birthday, and she gave a full view of her neon crop top and mini skirt after doing her hair and makeup on camera.

Gia noted in her post that the stunning outfit was from Oh Polly, but that’s not the only brand Gia has thrown her support behind. Some time ago, she modeled pieces from her mom’s collaboration with Electric Yoga.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice promotes Electric Yoga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was front and center for Teresa Giudice’s line of yoga workout gear during a partnership with Electric Yoga.

Gia not only modeled some of the pieces used in the promo shoot for the Love Collection, but she also plugged the collaboration online.

In a post on Instagram, Gia wore a black sports bra and gray leggings from the collection. The pieces range from shorts and leggings to sports bras, tank tops, biker shorts, and joggers.

“Sending LOVE & Kisses for the New Year! Rocking my moms love collection! @teresagiudice The Faux Wrap Bra and Love Yourself Leggings from my LOVE Collection with @electricyoga ⚡️ #BeElectric #electricyoga #lovecollection,” Gia captioned her post.

The 22-year-old is also featured on the Electric Yoga website sporting the heart-boxing jogger and the faux wrap bra, the same style worn in her Instagram post. The items are priced from as low as $9.99 up to $40, with many currently on sale for up to 70% off.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.