RHONJ: Gia Giudice stuns in minidress with sheer cutout for NYE

Gia Giudice is stylish in a black sheer dress. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice is going into the new year just as fashionable as we saw her throughout 2022 and she’s bringing the short minidress look right along with her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked stunning for a night out, clad in a body-hugging mini dress that caught our attention.

The snap was posted by a friend of Gia’s who snapped a photo during the event as they color-coordinated in red and black.

Gia opted for a structured, long-sleeved ensemble with a deep V-neckline and a classic collar.

The dress featured a sheer detail in the middle, exposing a bit of skin with black strips going down the sides and tiny hooks going down the front.

The 21-year-old paired the outfit with black strappy heels, and she accessorized with a gold layered necklace, gold rings, and small stud earrings.

Pic credit: @booth_babe/Instagram

RHONJ star Gia Giudice in sheer minidress strikes a pose

The stylish snap of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was posted by Instagram user @booth_babe, who posed with Gia as they enjoyed a night out.

Gia looked glam in her sheer black minidress while donning glossy lips and dramatic lashes, while her friend donned a red velvet corset top and a black miniskirt.

Initially, it seemed as if the pair were enjoying a recent NYE party to ring in 2023. However, upon closer inspection, the photo was revealed to be a throwback from last year during a celebration in the Big Apple.

Gia, along with her mom Teresa Giudice and the rest of her family, is not in the U.S. at the moment.

The family flew out to Tulum, Mexico, a few days ago, and Gia posted a TikTok video clad in a figure-hugging dress before heading out to a family dinner. It seems they are still in Mexico, ringing in the new year in style.

Gia Giudice enjoys a relaxing day at Island Spa Sauna

Before jetting off to Mexico, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star enjoyed a relaxing day at Island Spa Sauna.

Gia has a paid partnership with the brand, and she recently endorsed the company on Instagram after visiting the location and trying out the products and services.

The Bravo personality posted a photo from the location and wrote, “There’s no better way to relax this winter than with a Spa Day! This 30,000 sq. ft. Korean Day Spa located in New Jersey, had so much to offer — so many services, saunas, hot tubs, lounge areas, a cafe, a juice bar, and more.”

Gia told her 875k followers that she had the “best visit at @islandspasauna, highly recommended!” She also shared a 15% off discount code, “GiaIsland,” which can be used when purchasing a gift card.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.