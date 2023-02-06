RHONJ: Gia Giudice stuns in blue bodycon dress for sorority event

Gia Giudice is wrapping up her final year in college, and it won’t be long before she bids goodbye to her sorority.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her sorority sisters recently rocked blue outfits to mark one of their final events before graduation.

Gia opted for a mid-length dress with spaghetti straps and ruched details. She paired the outfit with nude heels and styled her hair in a sleek middle part that fell down her shoulders.

She accessorized with a delicate gold necklace along with a stack of gold rings and bracelets.

The Bravo personality looked happy in the photo while posing with her friends, who were also clad in blue minidresses for the event.

The Rutgers University student is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, and Gia and her sorority sisters were all dressed up for the final night of recruitment, known as the preference round.

Gia Giudice is excited about her law internship

Gia recently expressed her excitement about starting her internship before heading to law school, and it seems the firm is just as happy to have her.

Martinez Immigration firm recently posted a video to welcome the RHONJ star to their company. The clip featured a stunning photo of Gia looking quite professional while clad in a white jacket suit.

“What? Like it’s hard? 💅 We are so excited to welcome @_giagiudice to the firm!! Welcome to @attorneymartinez / Martinez Immigration firm, Gia!” they wrote in the caption.

Several days ago, Gia posted a TikTok video titled “day in my life as a college student” and she took followers along as she clocked in for her internship.

In another video, the 22-year-old also opened up about interning at the law firm and noted that her experience there will help narrow down her field of specialization when she gets to law school.

Gia’s stint at the immigration firm might also give her insight into the situation with her dad Joe Giudice, who was deported to Italy after his release from prison in 2019.

Joe has since moved from his birthplace and is now living in the Bahamas, but Gia and her sisters are still hopeful that their dad will return to the U.S.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice promotes Fab Fit Fun

The busy college student and reality TV personality is also a social media influencer in her own right.

Gia has 878,000 Instagram followers, and she recently partnered with Fab Fit Fun to promote their seasonal gift boxes.

She shared a photo after receiving her box of goodies while posing alongside her mom Teresa Giudice and urged her followers to sign up.

“My mom & I just got out summer @fabfitfun box! ☀️ The best part is that the box comes filled with FULL sized products for you to enjoy, it’s like Christmas 4x a year 🎁,” noted Gia. “Use my code Gia10 for $10 off your box!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.