RHONJ: Gia Giudice snaps workout selfie after bikini-clad beach day in the Bahamas

Gia Giudice is not slacking off on her workouts as she continues to enjoy a fabulous vacation in the Bahamas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed her followers that she’s committed to her fitness goals, as she recently shared a post-workout selfie after she enjoyed a day at the beach.

The 22-year-old has been living her best life, chowing down on exotic food, and soaking up the Caribbean sun, and who could blame her?

It’s a time for celebration for the Rutgers University graduate, who just accomplished a major milestone and has set a great example for her younger siblings.

Unfortunately, her dad, Joe Giuduce, could not attend the graduation in person since he was deported in 2019.

That might change soon, as Gia will be headed to law school in hopes that she can eventually do something to change her dad’s immigration status.

Until then, Gia has no problem hopping on a plane whenever she has some free time, and chilling with Joe in his Caribbean home.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice snaps a post-workout selfie

The Bravo personality loves the beach and it’s usually her first stop the moment she lands in the Bahamas.

However, Gia wants to make sure that she doesn’t pack on any extra pounds, so she’s getting some workout in, while she’s away from home.

Gia posted a post-workout selfie, and she looked stylish in a black sports bra with black and blue leggings. She was barefaced in the photo with her hair in a ponytail, and she held on tight to her water bottle as she snapped a selfie in the bathroom.

The image was posted on Gia’s Instagram Story, and she wrote, “just finished my workout in my @stori set.”

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice rocks a white bikini on the beach

When Gia is not working out, you can find her on the beach enjoying the stunning Caribbean waters and she’s been posting up a slew of bikini-clad images.

Her latest Instagram snaps showed her clad in a white two-piece while rocking a pair of sunglasses as she strolled the white sand beach.

“Nothing will beat bahamas water💙🦋,” she captioned the post.

Gia Giudice enjoys a sweet birthday dinner with her dad Joe Giudice

Gia had a reason for jetting off to the Bahamas immediately after her graduation. She wanted to be there for Joe Giudice’s birthday.

The daddy-daughter duo had a blast celebrating not just Joe’s birthday but Gia’s graduation as well. She posted a sweet birthday message for her dad along with a collage of photos from their time together.

“happy birthday to the best dad and Bahamas king 👑 I’m so grateful to be able to spend your birthday with you!” wrote Gia. “thank you for always showing your girls endless love and support! you never fail to make me laugh and put the biggest smile on my face! “

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Tuesday, June 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.