RHONJ: Gia Giudice snaps mirror selfie in cutout crop top

Gia Giudice got all dressed up for a fun outing in a skimpy top, and she snapped a mirror selfie to show off her outfit.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been out and about in Los Angeles supporting her mom Teresa Giudice on Dancing with the Stars. Gia has been urging her followers to vote, but that wasn’t enough to keep Teresa out of the bottom two for the second time.

This time the OG ran out of luck, and her stint on the popular dancing series came to an end as she got eliminated on the second night.

Now it’s time for the Giudices to head back home to Jersey, but Teresa enjoyed a fun night out with her girls before getting the axe.

The 50-year-old enjoyed dinner with her eldest child Gia and her daughter Milania at the Beverly Wiltshire, and they were all stylish dressed for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Gia found time to do her own thing while in L.A., and she recently rocked a casual outfit to explore the city.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice wears a skimpy crop top

Gia has been recently rocking blazers, jeans, and jackets as she bid goodbye to summer and hello to fall. However, while in sunny L.A., the Real Housewives of New Jersey star returned to her skimpy style in an outfit that showed off plenty of skin.

She was stylish in a white strapless crop top with tie strings across the front, paired with black cargo pants. She added a pair of black and white Nike sneakers and a black handbag to complete the ensemble.

Gia also wore a few gold rings and a delicate gold necklace as she snapped a mirror selfie which was posted to her Instagram Story. We also caught a glimpse of her lavender nails which matched her lavender phone case.

Gia Giudice strikes a pose with Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently posted a photo with her mom as she promoted what has now become Teresa’s final night on Dancing with the Stars.

Teresa donned her fuchsia dress with a high slit that she wore during her first dance at the DWTS premiere. The outfit had a plunging neckline covered in pink embellishments, and she accessorized it with matching pink earrings.

Meanwhile, Gia opted for a trendy ensemble in an army green cropped jacket, matching pants, and a black bra worn underneath. The budding fashion designer posed for a photo outside with her mom as her Christian Dior bag hung on her arm.

Gia asked her followers to vote for Teresa, but we already know that those efforts were in vain as she was eliminated during week two of the competition.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.