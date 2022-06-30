RHONJ: Gia Giudice smiles for the camera in a skimpy halter top

Gia Giudice impresses in a halter top. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice enjoyed a day out at Yankee Stadium, and not surprisingly, she was well-dressed for the occasion in a stylish halter top.

The 21-year-old is certainly keeping herself busy and entertained as she was enjoying a party at her home only days ago.

Gia’s mom, Teresa Giudice, and her soon-to-be stepdad, Luis Ruelas, held a party over the weekend to kick off the summer with their family and friends in attendance.

Gia Giudice wears a stylish halter top

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a few photos on social media after getting dressed up for her day out.

Gia posted a mirror selfie from her room which showed her messy bed in the background. However, we weren’t very focused on the ruffled sheets as her outfit stole the show. The reality TV personality had her hair pulled back in a neat bun and opted for minimal makeup.

Gia, known for rocking sneakers with her outfits, wore another stylish pair for the occasion— black and white Nike Air Force 1.

She wore a stylish grey halter top with the NY logo on the front as an ode to the New York Yankees. Gia paired the top with black cargo pants and an edgy black bag as she posed in front of her mirror for the photo she posted on her Instagram story.

Gia also gave us another view of the stylish top in a photo from the stadium. In the picture, she turned and gave a big smile to the camera and showed off her bare back along with the edgy chain details on the top.

“Hey hey Yankee Stadium,” wrote Gia.

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice has been enjoying her weekend

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has had quite a weekend before her Yankee Stadium appearance. She had another stylish day out at her summer kickoff party held at her new home.

Gia rang in the summer in true form in a bright orange mini dress and nude heels. Meanwhile, her mom Teresa Giudice was equally stylish, opting for a more demure ensemble than Gia’s super short mini.

The OG went with a knee-length wrap dress in a stunning leopard print that featured pink lining, and she completed the outfit with pink mules.

The mother-daughter duo posed for a photo in their backyard and later shared pictures from the event on Instagram.

