RHONJ: Gia Giudice sizzles in leather and feathers

Gia Giudice snaps a selfie of her latest look. Pic credit: _giagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice has been serving looks since she was a kid.

Teresa Giudice’s daughter was only eight years old when the reality show premiered.

Gia grew up onscreen decked out like only a daughter of Teresa would be in bows, all things pink, and lip gloss for dance competitions.

On Saturday, the now 21-year-old shared a picture of one of her latest looks.

Gia rocked a chic feather and leather look for a night out this weekend.

From sweats to swimsuits, Gia always stays stylish, no matter the season.

Gia Giudice rocks leather on leather

Teresa’s eldest daughter stunned in tight black leather pants in the recent mirror selfie she shared. She wore an oversized leather button-up jacket to match.

Gia added a pop of color to the otherwise all-leather look. She had on a feathered teal tube top from Hazel Boutique. Gia tagged the brand in her Instagram Story, and the New Jersey boutique reposted it on their page.

Her leather shirt hung off her shoulders as she showed off the bright feathered top.

Gia Giudice poses in leather and shows off her feathered top. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia accessorized with a simple silver chain choker and three silver rings. She wore her hair down and parted in the middle as she posed in front of her mirror to snap the selfie.

Even her black tip manicure seemed to go with the outfit.

Gia Giudice reps Hazel Boutique

Gia is a brand ambassador for Hazel Boutique. The RHONJ star is often seen wearing outfits from the brand.

She rocked a blazer from the New Jersey boutique for one of her BravoCon looks this fall.

Gia’s own label, g.g x Hazel Boutique, is sold on the brand’s site. Gia partnered with the fashion boutique in July of this year.

After a video reemerged of the Jersey star singing a song she wrote when she was younger, Waking Up In The Morning, Gia decided to capitalize on it. She created a line of sweats, hoodies, and hats available from the boutique, some of which feature her iconic song lyric.

Gia modeled her line in several photos on the site. She even posed alongside her sisters in a photoshoot wearing the sporty loungewear.

Viewers can expect to see Gia featured again in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

RHONJ Season 13 is set to premiere in early 2023.