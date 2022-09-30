RHONJ: Gia Giudice shows skin in plunging corset top

Gia Giudice strikes a pose in a corset top. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice is back in New Jersey after spending some time in Los Angeles with her mom Teresa Giudice.

However, now that the OG’s stint on Dancing with the Stars has come to an abrupt end, the Giudices have returned home.

The eldest Giudice sister gave us some great fashion moments while in the city, and she shared a recent photo on social media clad in a corset top.

Gia snapped a selfie after getting dressed and tagged the boutique where she got the stylish pieces.

The budding fashion designer is affiliated with the company Hazel Boutique, and most of her items are from their store. Gia’s line of sweatshirts and shorts are also sold by the brand, so she regularly promotes the company in her posts.

The items from Hazel Boutique are very much in line with Gia’s style as they stock a range of mini dresses and crop tops, and she chose a cute ensemble for her latest outing.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice strikes a pose in a plunging corset top

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo on her Instagram Story after she got all dressed up for a night out. She wore a plunging white corset top that showed off a bit of her midriff as she posed for the mirror selfie in her living room.

She paired the skimpy top with army green cargo pants that featured large pockets on the sides. The 21-year-old completed the outfit with white sneakers and had her long hair in loose curls.

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia and her fashionable garbs are scheduled to make an appearance at BravoCon. The three-day event is set to kick off in October and will feature over 60 events and over 100 Bravolebrities.

Many RHONJ stars will be there, including Gia and her mom Teresa Giudice along with Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, and Margaret Josephs, who are all featured on the BravoCon website.

Teresa’s estranged brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga will also be at the event, and there could be an awkward run-in between the Gorgas and the Giudices who have not spoken since their dramatic confrontation several weeks ago.

Gia Giudice enjoys a day of pampering

Meanwhile, Gia is getting herself prepped and ready for her appearance at BravoCon with a bit of pampering.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star enjoyed a day at the spa where she got a lash lift and tint, a hydrafacial treatment, and dermaplaning.

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia shared a photo during her beauty treatment showing off glowing skin and plump lips.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.