RHONJ: Gia Giudice shows off bouncy curls in casual green sweatsuit

Gia Giudice shows off bouncy curls while clad in a casual sweatsuit. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

There are two sides to Gia Giudice when it comes to her style and she gave us a little bit of both in a recent photo. On one hand, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star enjoys getting glam with her hair and makeup done up to the nines.

However, when Gia is not attending a big event or going out with friends she prefers to dress down in a casual outfit–usually sweatpants and an oversized sweater.

The casual style is so reflective of Gia’s personal style that the 21-year-old actually has a clothing line, g.g.est.2001 that includes only sweatsuits and oversized t-shirts.

Last weekend Gia had many reasons to get all glammed up as she joined her mom, Teresa Giudice at BravoCon.

However, while she was dressed to impress at the three-day event she rocked a comfortable green sweatsuit and sneakers until it was time to put on her fancy outfit.

Celebrity hairstylist Lina Kidis who works with the mother-daughter duo, snapped a photo of Gia after working on her bouncy curls while still clad in her casual attire.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice snaps a photo in her sweatsuit

In the photo shared on Instagram The Real Housewives of New Jersey star already had her makeup done, showing off bold brows and nude lips. However, her hair was the next step before getting into her outfit and Lina Kidis took care of that.

Gia had her hair parted in the middle showing off stunning brown highlights as she smiled for the camera in the oversized sweatshirt and matching sweatpants with the words “Happy Hump Day” displayed on the front.

Pic credit: @lina_kidis/Instagram

Gia Giudice enjoyed her first BravoCon

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star walked the red carpet at BravoCon with her mom last weekend and it was Gia’s first time was a lot of fun. She showed off several stylish outfits during the event including a blue mini-dress and pointy boots that caught our attention.

She also had a chat with ET Canada and shared her excitement about being at BravoCon.

“I am so honored to be here, It is so much fun. I love the excitement of everyone and it really is like so exciting,” expressed Gia, whose mom Teresa was also a topic of conversation.

During the chat, the OG’s eldest daughter noted that she was most proud of the way her mom has “evolved” over the years.

“Going back all the way to season one that was my hot head Italian mom…that was the woman that raised me and made me who I am today and like with respect and everything,” noted Gia. “But now it’s like she’s my best friend, we talk to each other on an everyday basis…I can talk to her about everything.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.