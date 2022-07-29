RHONJ: Gia Giudice shows lots of skin in daisy dukes and crop top

Gia Giudice shows legs in daisy dukes. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice has been keeping herself busy working on new pieces for her clothing line, g.g.est.2001. However, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently got dressed up for a night out in daisy dukes and a crop top.

Gia shared a photo of her outfit on social media, looking stylish and sporty in her leg-bearing outfit, which she wore with an expensive designer bag. She didn’t reveal the occasion that called for her to get all dressed up, but she did manage to snap a mirror selfie before heading out the door.

The 21-year-old is probably taking a well-needed break and letting off some steam after working tirelessly on the new designs for her brand. So far, the line includes a slew of hoodies and sweatpants in a few different colors.

Some of the pieces also include words from her viral Sad Song that took over social media a few months ago. After celebrities such as Will Smith and Cardi B shared the song Gia wrote when she was a child, she decided to capitalize on it and use it in her clothing line.

Some of the sweatshirts have the popular quote, “waking up in the morning…” displayed on the back.

Now, Gia has a few more things in store for her brand, and she has been teasing the new designs in her latest post. But she recently took a break to enjoy a night out.

Gia Giudice in daisy dukes and crop top

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a stylish photo on Instagram after getting all dressed up for a night out. The mirror selfie, which was taken in Gia’s bedroom, showed her clad in blue daisy dukes while showing off her legs.

She paired the jeans shorts with a simple black crop top and added black and white sneakers to complete the look. The Bravo star kept her makeup simple with a glossy lip and had her long hair hanging loose down her shoulders.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For the final touch to her sporty outfit, Gia added an expensive Prada crossbody bag with gold details.

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice gearing up for new additions to her brand

Meanwhile, Gia has been counting down the days till the release of her new pieces, which she has been teasing on social media for the past few days.

So far, we’ve seen t-shirts, sweatshirts, and cozy sweatpants, but Gia has now added shorts. The light pink shorts have a matching long-sleeved hoodie and feature a card design with a king and queen displayed on both pieces.

Gia has been teasing her followers about what’s to come but they won’t have to wait much longer as the new designs are set for release on Sunday.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.