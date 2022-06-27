RHONJ: Gia Giudice shows lots of cleavage in a stylish ripped top

Gia Giudice in a cleavage-baring top. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice wants to remind the world that she’s all grown up and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star did just that with her recent outfit. During a recent outing, the budding fashion designer showed off lots of cleavage in a ripped top.

It’s not clear what was the occasion for Gia’s ensemble, but she gave her followers a good look at the outfit by posting the photo on social media. The 21-year-old has been getting a lot of attention for her style as she continues to let viewers know that she’s not a child anymore.

From skimpy daisy dukes and mini dresses to her signature crop tops and jeans, Gia has been turning heads in the fashion department.

Most recently, she got called out after sharing a fashionable photo, but people were focused on Gia’s face.

However, Gia has not responded to the criticism, and she’s continuing with her fashionable life regardless.

Gia Giudice shows lots of cleavage in a stylish ripped top

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a stylish mirror selfie after getting dressed up to hit the town. Gia didn’t share any details about where she was headed, but she opted for a sexy outfit that was sure to turn heads.

The army green sleeveless top showed off plenty of boobage due to the ripped style in the center, which started from the neckline down to the hem.

The ripped feature exposed some of Gia’s boobs, including her bikini tan line from her recent trip to the Caribbean. She paired the midriff-baring top with cargo pants and a pair of black and white sneakers. Gia posted the photo on her Instagram Story over the weekend, showing her unmade bed in the background of the mirror selfie.

She wore her shoulder-length hair in a middle part with face-framing curls and struck a cool pose for the photo.

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Meanwhile, the reality TV personality has been fielding criticism for her latest Instagram post.

Instagram users urge Gia Giudice to stop messing with her face

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a recent post on Instagram, and while she got a slew of compliments, there were some critics in the mix. People noted that Gia looked very different in the photo and urged her to stop messing with her face after seeing her noticeably larger lips.

“What happened to her face she looks so different,” said one commenter.

“You need to stop with the face injections,” added someone else.

“What did she do to herself?” questioned one Instagram user. ” Sad at that age, she was such a pretty girl.”

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

There were several comments along those lines, with one person adding, “Please don’t start with the lip injections like your mom.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.