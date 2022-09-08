RHONJ: Gia Giudice shows legs in white cutout mini and high heels

Gia Giudice shows her legs in a mini dress. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

It’s not often that we get to see Gia Giudice in white, but the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wears it well.

She recently wore a stylish mini dress from a clothing company she’s had ties with for quite some time. Gia appears to be a brand ambassador for Hazel Boutique and many of the fashionable items that she wears are often from the company.

Gia also has her own clothing line, which so far includes only sweatpants and sweatshirts in a few different styles and colors, along with t-shirts and sweat shorts.

However, the 21-year-old does have plans to branch out in the future and we’re eager to see what else she has in store.

Until then, Gia has been doing a great job of promoting the latest outfits from Hazel Boutique, and they regularly post the Bravo star in their stylish pieces.

The brand recently shared a photo of Gia on their Instagram page dressed in a white mini.

Gia Giudice shows legs in a cutout mini dress

The company posted a photo on social media of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star dressed in a cute mini dress as she posed for a photo inside a restaurant.

Gia’s thigh-skimming dress, known as the Fiona mini on the company website, sells for $52 and features a plunging neckline and deep side cutouts.

She paired the outfit with black pointy-toe heels and a black Prada handbag which she held on her wrist while someone snapped a photo of Gia inside the busy eatery.

Gia added a stack of bracelets and rings and a delicate necklace to complete the ensemble. She wore her hair down her shoulder in voluminous beach waves as the long layers in the front framed her face perfectly.

The company posted Gia in the white mini dress to promote their ongoing sale, however, only the pink version is currently available on the website.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice stuns in a white pants suit

Another photo of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star dressed in white also caught our attention, but this outfit was a departure from her mini dress. Last month Gia posted a photo clad in a white pantsuit, looking very much like the boss that she is.

Gia styled the white jacket and matching pants with a brown silk blouse and black heels. She had her hair parted in the middle, sleek and straight, as she sat in a black and white chair with one leg crossed over the other.

The reality TV personality had a pensive look on her face as she posed for the picture in what appeared to be an office setting.

“let your energy speak for you,” she captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.