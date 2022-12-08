RHONJ: Gia Giudice shows her curves in bodycon dress

Gia Giudice is curvy in a bodycon dress. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas is done and over with, but we just saw some photos from their rehearsal dinner, where the OG’s daughter, Gia, stunned in a bodycon dress.

The event company responsible for the photo booth that was set up at the fabulous outdoor venue posted the photo.

All four Giudice girls were front and center at the celebration in their fashionable outfits, with Gia clad in a sleeveless blue dress.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed with her younger sisters wearing the body-hugging outfit that showcased her curves.

The high-neck dress was midi-length, fell below her knees, and had a simple silhouette.

Gia paired the blue outfit with nude strappy sandals, accessorized with gold jewelry, and had her hair styled straight.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice strikes a pose with her sisters

Gia and her sisters used the photo booth, which featured a white floral backdrop framed with gray, pink, and black balloons.

Gia gave a kiss to the camera as she leaned against sister Gabriella, who wore a purple silk dress with side cutouts paired with white mules and a matching white handbag.

The usually camera-shy 18-year-old had a big smile as she moved close to her big sister for the snapshot.

Meanwhile, the two younger girls, Audriana and Milania, also gave their best poses for the group photo.

The image was posted by @paullebo_eyetoeyeevents, who noted in their post, “When @teresagiudice#TeresaGiudice & @louiearuelas have their REHEARSAL 🎥 DINNER… The ONE and ONLY #EYEtoEYEevents gets called in for their PHOTO BOOTH!!”

The rehearsal dinner for Luis and Teresa took place at a beautiful outdoor space and iconic landmark, The Highlawn.

Several weeks ago, Gia brought her followers along for her first acne treatment session after partnering with AviClear.

The new technology is the first FDA-cleared “energy device for the treatment of mild to severe acne!” It is chemical-free and safe for all skin types, as noted on the brand’s Instagram bio.

Gia just shared a skin update after her second of three required treatments on the program, and she posted before and after photos of her skin so far.

The 21-year-old noted in her post that she was satisfied with the results and was excited to see the outcome after the final treatment.

“This was my second treatment out of three, so I have one more to go,” said Gia. “I’ve already been so impressed with the results and can’t wait to see what my skin looks like after all three treatment sessions!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.